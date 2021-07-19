Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Commies Are Evil

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt is joined by his wife Irina Moises and his good friend Drew Matich, where they discuss Kurt's upcoming book release, the Left's attempts to divide Americans over the Covid-19 vaccines, and why commies are evil. 

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

