'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Maxine Waters Is the Worst Person in the Universe

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt discusses why Rep. Maxine Waters (D-MO) is the worst person in the universe, as well as her recent comments that just poured more fuel on the fire surrounding the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Warning: Contains Strong Language

