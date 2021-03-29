Conservatism
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Enough with the Covid Nonsense

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 12:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members!

On today's show, Kurt details how the American people are fed up with our government overlords and the "experts" controlling all of our lives, the constant moving of the goalposts when it comes to dealing with this pandemic, why the government and media don't really want the pandemic to go away, and more.

Warning: Contains Strong Language

