'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': National Guard on Capitol Hill Is One Big Photo Op

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! Use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt addresses the National Guard's presence on Capitol Hill and how this is just a big photo op. He also exposes the media and the Left's hypocrisy over the National Guard's deployment as their use during the summer riots was condemned, but now, it's suddenly good.

Warning: Contains Strong Language

