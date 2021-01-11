Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': If They Can Ban Trump, They Can Ban Us

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 12:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! Use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt is joined by his good friend Drew Matich to discuss Big Tech banning President Donald Trump from virtually all social media platforms, the storming of the U.S. Capitol, how Parler will make a comeback, and more.

Warning: Contains Strong Language


