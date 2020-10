Get ready for another tremendous live, interactive VIP Gold chat with Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards and HotAir's Ed Morrissey! They'll take VIP Gold members' questions and comments and give an in-depth analysis of the top topics of the day, including previewing tonight's vice presidential debate!

If you are not a VIP Gold member, join below so you can watch today and participate in future chats! Use promo code LAWANDORDER for 25% off!