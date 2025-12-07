Trump Admin Sweeping Minneapolis For Illegals After Somali Fraud Exposed

The Trump administration will sweep Minneapolis seeking criminal illegal aliens after rampant fraud in Minnesota, White House Border Czar Tom Homan told CNN.
The interview follows Somalis in Minnesota taking $14 million from a program meant to help kids with autism.
CNN’s Dana Bash: “I’ve talked to several state and local officials who have said that the number of Somali immigrants that are living in the U.S. illegally [in Minneapolis] is very small… And this is about scaring people more than it is about arresting criminals.”
Border Czar Tom Homan: “Well, we just started… Even we don’t know how many illegal Somalis are because remember under the last 4 years of Joe Biden there were over 2M gotaways.”
CNN’s Dana Bash: “I’ve talked to several state and local officials who have said that the number of Somali immigrants that are living in the U.S. illegally [in Minneapolis] is very small… And this is about scaring people more than it is about arresting criminals.”— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 7, 2025
Border Czar… pic.twitter.com/24Lap8ck89
CNN’s Dana Bash: “The vast majority [of Somalis in Minnesota] are U.S citizens or legal residents. So what is the reason for sending ICE there?”— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 7, 2025
Border Czar Tom Homan: “We also know there is a large illegal Somali community there. There is a large illegal alien there. If you are… pic.twitter.com/JSIyXHqWob
Recommended
🚨 JUST IN: Ilhan Omar is DEFAMING Stephen Miller as a Nazi— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 7, 2025
“When I think about Stephen Miller and his white supremacist rhetoric, it reminds me of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany!”
DEPORT THIS SOMALI!
pic.twitter.com/6cTkEw0jr4
Trump’s obsession with demonizing Somali Minnesotans is creepy.
We are not leaving and we will not stop fighting for a country that welcomes all of us.
My full interview with NPR⬇️https://t.co/RbZQdLKOpw
Since President Trump has been in the White House, there has been more than 579,000 removals, an historic record. Together with self deports, there will be approximately 2.2 million total departures. The most secure border in history! The lowest level of crossings ever! Zero…
🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan is DEMOLISHING CNN as they try to insinuate he’s racist for arresting Somali migrants pic.twitter.com/GgatJIamlV— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 7, 2025
CNN: Agents stop people because they look Somali?!
HOMAN: No they're NOT. You can detain and question people based on reasonable suspicion!
CNN:…
Trump’s obsession with demonizing Somali Minnesotans is creepy.— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) December 5, 2025
We are not leaving and we will not stop fighting for a country that welcomes all of us.
My full interview with NPR⬇️https://t.co/RbZQdLKOpw
Sec. Scott Bessent on the massive Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota: "When you come to this country, you gotta learn which side of the road to drive on, you gotta learn to stop at the stop signs, and you gotta learn not to defraud the American people." pic.twitter.com/luaspq7tbQ— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 7, 2025
BREAKING 🚨 Tom Homan just embarrassed CNN Fake News reporter. She doesn’t understand that illegal Somalis are living and taking over Minnesota— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 7, 2025
“If you're a US citizen, you have nothing to fear”
I VOTED FOR THIS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NAAKYIuci8
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member