Trump Admin Sweeping Minneapolis For Illegals After Somali Fraud Exposed

The Trump administration will sweep Minneapolis seeking criminal illegal aliens after rampant fraud in Minnesota, White House Border Czar Tom Homan told CNN.

The interview follows Somalis in Minnesota taking $14 million from a program meant to help kids with autism.

CNN’s Dana Bash: “I’ve talked to several state and local officials who have said that the number of Somali immigrants that are living in the U.S. illegally [in Minneapolis] is very small… And this is about scaring people more than it is about arresting criminals.” Border Czar Tom Homan: “Well, we just started… Even we don’t know how many illegal Somalis are because remember under the last 4 years of Joe Biden there were over 2M gotaways.”

