WATCH: Townhall's LIVE Reaction to the First Presidential Debate

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 8:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Townhall's LIVE Reaction to the First Presidential Debate

Source: Townhall Media

Join Townhall Media for live coverage and analysis of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. Townhall's coverage will begin at 8:30 pm ET.

Townhall Senior Columnist and Creative Director Larry O'Connor hosts and will be joined by Townhall Senior Columnist Kurt Schlichter.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube below, or watch it on Townhall.com's Facebook page. If you would like to watch the convention without live commentary, check out Townhall's live blog here.

The stream will begin below at 8:30 pm ET.


LIVE: President Trump and Joe Biden Face Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate

BREAKING: Court of Appeals Upholds Wisconsin Ballot Extension
Beth Baumann

WATCH: Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of a Virtual Classroom Because of a Trump Flag
Beth Baumann
How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wrecked Senate Democrats’ SCOTUS Position from the Grave
Matt Vespa

LATEST: Newly Declassified Documents Show Hillary May Have Set Up the Russia Hoax
Katie Pavlich

EXCLUSIVE: How the RNC Plans to Hold Biden Accountable Off the Debate Stage
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular