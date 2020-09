Join an unfiltered and uncensored VIP Gold Live Chat with Townhall's Kurt Schlichter, Larry O'Connor, and Chris Stigall this Thursday, September 17, at 8 PM ET! The guys will cover the latest election and SCOTUS news and take your questions live!

If you're not yet a VIP Gold member, signup today! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off of your subscription!