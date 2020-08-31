Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Don't Let the Left Gaslight You

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 12:35 PM
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Don't Let the Left Gaslight You

Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

The unhinged Left is trying to blame President Donald Trump for the ongoing violence in Democratic-run cities. But Kurt Schlichter isn't going to let them get away with it.

In this new unfiltered and uncensored episode of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," Kurt explains how the Left is lying to you about Joe Biden being the solution to this unrest all the while he embraces the criminals. If you're not yet a VIP member, become one today! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your subscription to gain access to this exclusive podcast and more VIP content!

