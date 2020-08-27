RNC Night Four: Here Is What You Need to Know

The fourth and final night of programming for the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) takes place on Thursday night, when President Trump will formally accept the party’s nomination for president, again.
Wednesday night’s programming featured Vice President Pence’s acceptance speech, with a surprise appearance from President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
@realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS, @Mike_Pence, and @Karen_Pence will ALWAYS stand for our Anthem!
#RNC2020
The final night of programming includes the following speakers:
President Trump
Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senator Tom Cotton
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy
Congressman Jeff Van Drew
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White
The president will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House's Rose Garden. The First Lady also addressed the RNC from the Rose Garden on Tuesday night.
Democrats' newly-nominated vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will offer a rebuttal to President Trump's acceptance speech, from Washington, D.C.
Kamala Harris to slam President Trump in prebuttal to the final night of the Republican National Convention https://t.co/sODPaC9tf8 pic.twitter.com/ScYiMvSgfE— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 27, 2020
Sen. Kamala Harris will deliver a speech from Washington, DC, on Thursday offering a pre-rebuttal to Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in the evening, a campaign aide confirms to CNN.— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 26, 2020
