RNC Night Four: Here Is What You Need to Know

The fourth and final night of programming for the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) takes place on Thursday night, when President Trump will formally accept the party’s nomination for president, again.

Wednesday night’s programming featured Vice President Pence’s acceptance speech, with a surprise appearance from President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The final night of programming includes the following speakers:

President Trump Ben Carson Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Senator Tom Cotton House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Congressman Jeff Van Drew Ivanka Trump Ja’Ron Smith Ann Dorn Debbie Flood Rudy Giuliani Franklin Graham Alice Johnson Wade Mayfield Carl and Marsha Mueller Dana White

The president will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House's Rose Garden. The First Lady also addressed the RNC from the Rose Garden on Tuesday night.

Democrats' newly-nominated vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will offer a rebuttal to President Trump's acceptance speech, from Washington, D.C.

