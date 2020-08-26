RNC Night Three: Here Is What You Need to Know

The Republican National Convention (RNC) continues on Wednesday for the third night of programming. On Tuesday night, viewers heard from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and First Lady Melania Trump, among others.
Wednesday night's speakers include the following:
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN)
Sen. Joni Ernst (IA)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX)
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY)
Congressman Lee Zeldin
Forming Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthron
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
The RNC's first two nights of programming resonated with Americans, and even pushed some non-Republican voter to say they will vote to re-elect the president:
PA voter: “I come from a long line of Democrats…I didn’t vote for Trump, but I am now”https://t.co/spj1wErCgS pic.twitter.com/rkrlvTYhc5— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2020
SC voter after #RNC2020: “I was a Hillary voter...but I can’t deny" what President Trump has accomplishedhttps://t.co/rnEkPj1bn7 pic.twitter.com/R7rknd7N4F— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2020
