RNC Night Three: Here Is What You Need to Know

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 8:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Republican National Convention (RNC) continues on Wednesday for the third night of programming. On Tuesday night, viewers heard from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and First Lady Melania Trump, among others.

Wednesday night's speakers include the following:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN)

Sen. Joni Ernst (IA)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX)

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY)

Congressman Lee Zeldin

Forming Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthron

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

The RNC's first two nights of programming resonated with Americans, and even pushed some non-Republican voter to say they will vote to re-elect the president:

Tune in to our coverage of the third night of the RNC here.

