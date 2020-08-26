RNC Night Three: Here Is What You Need to Know

The Republican National Convention (RNC) continues on Wednesday for the third night of programming. On Tuesday night, viewers heard from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and First Lady Melania Trump, among others.

Wednesday night's speakers include the following:

Vice President Mike Pence Second Lady Karen Pence Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) Sen. Joni Ernst (IA) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX) Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY) Congressman Lee Zeldin Forming Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell Kellyanne Conway Keith Kellogg Jack Brewer Sister Dede Byrne Madison Cawthron Scott Dane Clarence Henderson Ryan Holets Michael McHale Burgess Owens Lara Trump

Congressional Republicans speaking tonight at #RNC2020 Convention Day 3 include Senators Marsha Blackburn (TN) and Joni Ernst (IA), and Reps. Dan Crenshaw (TX), Elise Stefanik (NY) and Lee Zeldin (NY). https://t.co/AoM7USiE0s — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 26, 2020

