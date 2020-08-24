Trump Campaign Brief: RNC Day One

The following is a preview, provided by the Trump campaign, of coming events and speakers during the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump traveled to Charlotte today to thank Republican delegates for officially nominating him for a second term. Breaking tradition, he will speak during all four nights of the festivities.

America, Land of Promise.

Tonight, Americans will share not only how President Trump kept his promises, but is fulfilling the promise of our great nation to its citizens.

The first night of the Republican National Convention honors the promise America holds to its citizens, and the promises President Donald Trump kept to the people. After the forgotten men and women of our country saw the promise of America pass them by due to decades of failed policies from career politicians like Joe Biden, President Trump is reigniting America’s promise for every American.

Tonight’s speakers will include everyday Americans across the country telling their own stories of how President Trump followed through on his promises and empowered them to pursue the promise of America. The Convention will stream live all week from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime.

Dr. G.E. Ghali, a coronavirus patient himself, will thank President Trump for leading a decisive and efficient response to the coronavirus pandemic and share how his actions on therapeutics saved lives.

“I feel uniquely positioned to share how President Trump’s decisive leadership led to a rapid and efficient response to the coronavirus pandemic. I know this as a health professional, and as a COVID patient.”

“As a patient, I benefited from the expedited therapies made possible by the swift action of this Administration. Donald Trump truly moved mountains to save lives and he deserves credit.”

Tanya Weinreis, a Montanan whose coffee shop survived the global pandemic thanks to President Trump’s relief efforts, will speak to her American story.

“I am so grateful that we have leaders like President Trump standing up for us who understand the good local business do in our neighborhoods and are not afraid to fight for us every day.”

Kim Klacik, a Black Republican running to represent Baltimore in Congress after Democrats have failed the city for 50 years, will share how President Trump’s leadership is “bringing the American spirit to life for all Americans.”

“We want safety in our neighborhoods. We want jobs and innovation, like tapping the potential of the Port of Baltimore to create manufacturing jobs for Americans. We want lower taxes. We want school choice. We want a chance to get ahead, not just get by! That’s what President Trump promised. And that’s what Trump delivered!”

Natalie Harp, who describes herself as a “formerly forgotten American,” is alive today thanks to experimental drugs made available to her by President Trump’s Right To Try Act. Tonight, she will share her story.

“Mr. President, you’ve done so much more than promises-made and promises-kept. For numbers only tell part of the story. We are the rest of it—facts with faces of Americans who would still be forgotten if you and our favorite First Lady hadn’t given up your own wonderful life so we could have the chance at one.”

“Now, with the coronavirus, everyone knows what that feels like to be waiting for a cure—but we’ve only been waiting a few months. Just imagine what 2020 would’ve looked like, fighting for your life, without Donald Trump fighting for it too.”

Heisman Trophy winner and football star Herschel Walker will speak to his “deep, personal friendship” with President Trump and tackle the Democrats’ and the media’s unhinged attacks on his character.

“I watched him treat the janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run.”

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

Vernon Jones, an elected Black Democrat from Georgia, is walking away from the Democrat Party’s failures and supporting President Trump.

"When President Trump took office, he changed everything. He delivered historic funding to HBCUs. And he guaranteed it for 10 years. That gave our HBCUs stability--the chance to grow and produce the next generation of black leaders."

“On issue after issue, and in just a single term, [President Trump] destroyed these negative forces that have victimized the Black community for decades. He gave us the opportunity to rise!”

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, will speak to the President’s commitment to keeping American children safe.

“I got to see who [President Trump] really is. He’s a good man and a great listener. And he cuts through the BS."

Amy Ford, a registered nurse for 17 years, was deployed to New York and then Texas to fight the coronavirus. Tonight, Ford will refute the media’s false narrative and explain from her firsthand experiences how President Trump’s leadership in expanding telehealth services during the pandemic saved, and will continue to save, countless lives.

“The increased accessibility of telehealth afforded to millions of Americans has truly been lifesaving for many. And we have President Trump to thank.”

“And let me be clear so that the media cannot twist my personal story to fit their narrative; as a healthcare professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump's quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID19.”

Maximo Alvarez is a Cuban immigrant whose family fled totalitarianism from both Cuba and Spain. Tonight, Alvarez will speak to Joe Biden and the Democrats’ dangerous slide towards socialism and the far left, and how President Trump is fighting to keep the American dream alive.

“I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country.”

“When I watch the news in Seattle and Chicago and Portland, when I see history being rewritten, when I hear the promises—I hear echoes of a former life I never wanted to hear again. I see shadows I thought I had outrun.”

“President Trump knows that the American story was written by people just like you and me, who love our country and take risks to build a future for our families and neighbors."

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were forced into the public spotlight by the media and the far left simply for defending their home from the liberal mob. Tonight, the McCloskeys will share how the radical leftists that are driving Joe Biden’s Democrat Party tried to take them down, and how President Trump will support and defend Americans’ right to protect themselves.

“Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens.”

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

Sean Parnell, a decorated veteran wounded in Afghanistan, will share how Joe Biden and the Democrat Party has “turned against the very people it professed to represent,” and encourage Americans looking for freedom to join President Trump and the Republican Party.

“I watched with alarm as the party of my grandfather—a lifelong union Democrat—turned against the very people it professed to represent. I watched as Joe Biden spit venom at an auto worker who dared to question Joe’s intent to dismantle the Second Amendment.”

“I swore an oath to defend my country and its constitution. President Trump has sworn to do the same. That is why he has advanced freedom – despite savage political attacks – to overcome the agenda of the radical left.

Rebecca Friedrich, a California public-school teacher, will explain how powerful teachers unions have silenced voices speaking against the status quo for decades, and why she supports President Trump’s fight for educational freedom.

“I’m here to give voice to America’s great teachers because our voices have been silenced for decades by unions who claim to represent us.”

“Democrats stand with deceptive teachers unions who pick on loving teachers and little kids. President Trump stands with America’s families, great teachers, and most importantly our children.”

Americans will also hear from:

Donald Trump Jr., who will talk about the strong economy built by his father and how “Trump’s America is a land of opportunity--a place of promise.”

Ambassador Nikki Haley, who will share how she and President Trump “stood up for America” on the world stage at the United Nations and how Joe Biden and the Democrats are “still blaming America first.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who will remind Americans that Democrats spoke “very little about what they actually plan to do” at their own convention and highlight “just how radical their policies really are.”

Senator Tim Scott, who will share his own experience with the American dream, how President Trump has taken historic steps for Black Americans “to clean up Joe Biden’s mess,” and how the Democrats are campaigning on a “cultural revolution” for a “fundamentally different America.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who will share her own experience as the daughter of immigrants and remind Americans that “you are capable, you are qualified, you are powerful, and you have the ability to choose your life and determine your destiny.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who will share how President Trump was there for his family after he was shot by a radical leftist, respond to Democrats’ calls to defund the police, and explain why Americans “can’t afford another 47 years of hollow promises” by Joe Biden.

Congressman Jim Jordan, who will highlight President Trump’s accomplishments and share how the President comforted him and his family after his nephew died in a car accident.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, who will urge Americans not to settle for “bad decisions by basement-dwelling Joe Biden,” and highlight how President Trump knows “what it takes” to “raise an army of patriots” to keep Americans safe.

Charlie Kirk, who will speak about President Trump’s desire to “ensure that our kids are raised to love America, not taught to hate our beautiful country.”