Townhall VIP
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Conservatives Are the New Agents of Change

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Conservatives Are the New Agents of Change

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kurt Schlichter is back with another episode of his exclusive VIP podcast that says "to hell with FCC compliance." In today's completely unfiltered and uncensored installment of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," Kurt address our failing institutions and why conservatives are now agents of change.

Want access to this podcast and more exclusive content? Become a Townhall VIP member today! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25 percent off of your subscription! Also buy Kurt's new book, "The 21 Biggest Lies about Donald Trump (and you!)."

Sunday Show Blackout: Team Biden Fully Embraces 'Basement Strategy'
Guy Benson
Group of NYPD Sergeants Call de Blasio an 'Idiot' for His Latest Take
Cortney O'Brien

New CNN Polling Shows Major Shift in the Race for the White House
Katie Pavlich
Biden Finally Does Another Interview...With a Surprising Host
Katie Pavlich
WATCH: Portland Rioter Gets Hit With Instant Karma After He Charges the Police Three Times
Julio Rosas

Maxine Waters: Congress Can Remove Trump Without Impeachment
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular