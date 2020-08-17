'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Conservatives Are the New Agents of Change

Kurt Schlichter is back with another episode of his exclusive VIP podcast that says "to hell with FCC compliance." In today's completely unfiltered and uncensored installment of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," Kurt address our failing institutions and why conservatives are now agents of change.

Want access to this podcast and more exclusive content? Become a Townhall VIP member today! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25 percent off of your subscription! Also buy Kurt's new book, "The 21 Biggest Lies about Donald Trump (and you!)."