"War for the White House" Podcast Premiere

Introducing "War for the White House"- a twice a week podcast that gives you in-depth analysis of the 2020 Election that the left-wing media doesn't want you to hear. Hosted by a rotating cast of your favorite conservative writers across the Townhall Media family, which includes Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, Twitchy, HotAir, and Bearing Arms.

The first episode is hosted by Katie Pavlich, Editor of Townhall.com, Ed Morrissey, Senior Editor of HotAir.com, and Storm Paglia, co-host of the Triggered Podcast.

In this first episode, they examine the overall state of the 2020 election, Kamala Harris' interesting relationship with the truth, the historic Middle East peace deal announced yesterday, the possible effect of 'Law and Order' on suburban voters, and where this wild election goes with 80 days until November 3rd.

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday! Very soon to be available on the Apple and Google Podcast apps, and Spotify.