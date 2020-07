Kurt Schlichter is back for another unredacted, uncensored, and non-FCC compliant episode of his podcast "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter." If you're not yet a VIP member, you can become one below! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% of your subscription!

In today's show, Kurt explains why it was important and necessary for President Trump to commute the sentence of former campaign advisor Roger Stone and why he hates receiving 2020 campaign texts.