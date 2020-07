Kurt Schlichter is back with another unapologetic, uncensored, and completely unredacted episode of his exclusive VIP podcast. On today's show, Kurt discusses wine, steak, and politics with special guest Drew Matich.

And make sure to pre-order Kurt's new book "The 21 Biggest Lies about Donald Trump (and you!)." Out tomorrow! Use promo code "LAWANDORDER" to get 25% off your VIP subscription!