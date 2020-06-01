Kurt Schlichter

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Weekend Riots Rock the Nation

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 10:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Weekend Riots Rock the Nation

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Townhall Senior Columnist Kurt Schlichter is back with another unfiltered and uncensored episode of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter." Today, Kurt addresses the seemingly unending riots, the mainstream media blaming this turmoil on white nationalists (this is the most diverse group of white nationalists Kurt has ever seen!), and what the president can and cannot do to restore law and order. 

Also, pre-order Kurt's new Regnery book, "The 21 Biggest Lies about Donald Trump (and You!)." What are you waiting for?

Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular