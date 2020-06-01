'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Weekend Riots Rock the Nation

Townhall Senior Columnist Kurt Schlichter is back with another unfiltered and uncensored episode of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter." Today, Kurt addresses the seemingly unending riots, the mainstream media blaming this turmoil on white nationalists (this is the most diverse group of white nationalists Kurt has ever seen!), and what the president can and cannot do to restore law and order.

Also, pre-order Kurt's new Regnery book, "The 21 Biggest Lies about Donald Trump (and You!)." What are you waiting for?