Hakeem Jeffries Totally Melts Down on CNBC When Host Obliterates His Talking Points
VIP
Israel Could Be In for Another War Amid Peace Deal In Gaza
This Rapper Just Became Trump's Leading Ally Against Persecution of Christians In Nigeria
Justice Department Tries to Salvage Case Against James Comey
Did Jasmine Crockett Just Pull a Jussie Smollett?
Cash Strapped: DNC Takes Out $15 Million Loan to Keep the Lights On
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Plays the Race Card Following FEMA Fraud Indictment
Queens Man Headed to Prison for Shooting His Mugger
Minnesota Taxpayers Are Now the Largest Funders of Somali Terror Group Al-Shabaab
Global Threat: Mossad Helped European Intelligence Bodies Thwart Planned Hamas Terror Atta...
Will Albany Cave to Mamdani's Tax-and-Spend Scheme? He Says It Doesn't Matter, He's...
House Votes to Condemn Socialism as NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Meets Trump in...
Anti-Israel Protesters Stage Grotesque 'Friendsgiving' Blood Feast at Union Station
Inside Qatar's $225 Million Effort to Court US Policymakers and Press
Tipsheet

Teachers' Union Faces Serious Criticism Over Troubling 'Training' Materials

Tom Knighton
Tom Knighton | November 21, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

If teachers' unions are going to offer training to teachers, one would expect it to focus on how to be better at their jobs or, maybe, on how the union can benefit them in their profession. Unfortunately, the NEA doesn't care about any of that.

Advertisement

No, they have a different agenda, which happens to line up perfectly with the insane left's agenda.

This is based on leaked "training materials" that, among other things, call Republicans "villains" for failing to go along with their nutbar narrative.

One of the top teachers unions in the country is facing criticism over an upcoming training session that will instruct members on how to go through a gender transition at work, including best practices for using gender pronouns and combating transphobia, while also being provided with literature labeling conservative opposition as "villains."

In a document posted on its website, the National Education Association (NEA) announced to its more than 3 million educator members a slate of training programs, including a session named "Advancing LGBTQ+ Justice," scheduled for Dec. 2-4, 2025. The union will also hold an "Advancing Racial Justice through Union Work" on Jan. 13-15, 2026.

"Understanding this community and their issues are critical to providing support and guidance that is not only inclusive but liberating," the NEA says about the LGBTQ+ training.

Goals of the training include establishing a "common understandings about the identities under the LGBTQ+ community umbrella," developing a "shared understanding of the anti LGBTQ+ policy landscape and how to develop counter narratives of inclusion and equity," deepening "skills and strategies to confront implicit bias, micro-aggressions and stereotypes in the LGBTQ+ community," and creating "a toolset of tactics for dismantling systems of privilege and oppression as it relates to LGBTQ+ educators and students."

Recommended

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY EDUCATION MARXISM DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

In other words, it's pushing the same cultural Marxism that has made public education in this country such an absolute trainwreck that parents are taking up homeschooling in numbers not seen since public education first took hold.

This is especially annoying since these same teachers can't seem to teach basic materials like reading, science, or math, but they can teach kids that there are 87 genders. They're all just as valid as actual biology simply because they feel hard enough.

Public school teachers, as a whole, have let our children down over and over again, and what do we get out of the deal? What do we see from them as a method for addressing the problems? This crap.

And they wonder why Trump wants to abolish the Department of Education.

I'm sorry, but we've got bigger problems in our schools than how teachers can "advance LGBTQ+ justice" since too many schools in our larger cities can't even educate students to read to grade level, or prepare college students for grade-level math courses, but this is what the teachers' union thinks really matters.

As it stands, voluntary membership in the NEA should be a disqualifying criterion for educators going forward. If you willingly join an organization like this, you're too stupid to be trusted with young minds at all.

Advertisement

And those who were required to join might deserve a pass, but I'd still be skeptical. How much brain rot from the fringe left can one person take before they either accept it or call for the institution behind it to be burned to the ground?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Did Jasmine Crockett Just Pull a Jussie Smollett? Jeff Charles
Guess Who Mamdani Blamed for Antisemitic Protest Outside NYC Synagogue (and Why) Amy Curtis
Minnesota Taxpayers Are Now the Largest Funders of Somali Terror Group Al-Shabaab Amy Curtis
Here's the Scary Reason Authorities Arrested a VA Assistant Principal and His Brother Amy Curtis
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Plays the Race Card Following FEMA Fraud Indictment Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement