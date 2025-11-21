Teachers' Union Faces Serious Criticism Over Troubling 'Training' Materials

If teachers' unions are going to offer training to teachers, one would expect it to focus on how to be better at their jobs or, maybe, on how the union can benefit them in their profession. Unfortunately, the NEA doesn't care about any of that.

No, they have a different agenda, which happens to line up perfectly with the insane left's agenda.

This is based on leaked "training materials" that, among other things, call Republicans "villains" for failing to go along with their nutbar narrative.

One of the top teachers unions in the country is facing criticism over an upcoming training session that will instruct members on how to go through a gender transition at work, including best practices for using gender pronouns and combating transphobia, while also being provided with literature labeling conservative opposition as "villains." In a document posted on its website , the National Education Association (NEA) announced to its more than 3 million educator members a slate of training programs, including a session named "Advancing LGBTQ+ Justice," scheduled for Dec. 2-4, 2025. The union will also hold an "Advancing Racial Justice through Union Work" on Jan. 13-15, 2026. "Understanding this community and their issues are critical to providing support and guidance that is not only inclusive but liberating," the NEA says about the LGBTQ+ training.



Goals of the training include establishing a "common understandings about the identities under the LGBTQ+ community umbrella," developing a "shared understanding of the anti LGBTQ+ policy landscape and how to develop counter narratives of inclusion and equity," deepening "skills and strategies to confront implicit bias, micro-aggressions and stereotypes in the LGBTQ+ community," and creating "a toolset of tactics for dismantling systems of privilege and oppression as it relates to LGBTQ+ educators and students."

In other words, it's pushing the same cultural Marxism that has made public education in this country such an absolute trainwreck that parents are taking up homeschooling in numbers not seen since public education first took hold.

This is especially annoying since these same teachers can't seem to teach basic materials like reading, science, or math, but they can teach kids that there are 87 genders. They're all just as valid as actual biology simply because they feel hard enough.

Public school teachers, as a whole, have let our children down over and over again, and what do we get out of the deal? What do we see from them as a method for addressing the problems? This crap.

And they wonder why Trump wants to abolish the Department of Education.

I'm sorry, but we've got bigger problems in our schools than how teachers can "advance LGBTQ+ justice" since too many schools in our larger cities can't even educate students to read to grade level, or prepare college students for grade-level math courses, but this is what the teachers' union thinks really matters.

As it stands, voluntary membership in the NEA should be a disqualifying criterion for educators going forward. If you willingly join an organization like this, you're too stupid to be trusted with young minds at all.

And those who were required to join might deserve a pass, but I'd still be skeptical. How much brain rot from the fringe left can one person take before they either accept it or call for the institution behind it to be burned to the ground?