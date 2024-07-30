Here's How Long an Attempted Assassin Flew a Drone Over Trump's Rally
Tipsheet

MSNBC Looney Tune Claims JD Vance Only Wants White Children in America

Spencer Brown
July 30, 2024
Townhall Media

It was obvious from the moment Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democrats' apparent replacement for President Joe Biden on November's ballot that this election would become one of the most racialized — thanks to the efforts of Democrats, leftist activists, and their mainstream media allies — in history. Hoo, boy has it ever. 

In a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, network contributor Molly Jong-Fast launched into an insane rant about Republican VP nominee JD Vance only wanting "white children" in the United States in response to a question related to Americans who don't want to have kids. 

"What's interesting is, this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right, that there need to be more white children, that's the idea that there's, you know, this is about 'great replacement theory' racism, right, this is what this is," Jong-Fast said barely able to spit out the race-baiting leftist buzzwords quickly enough. "So don't misunderstand it for him wanting more children, he wants a certain kind of racist thing," she concluded. (As an aside, the great replacement theory was created by and explained by leftists, as Vivek Ramaswamy has laid bare.)

Not exactly eloquent in her delivery, what Jong-Fast is claiming is that JD Vance wanting more families with more kids in the United States is actually just some kind of racist dog whistle calling for just more *white* children to be born. Not only is that ludicrous on its face, but it's also hilariously debunked by the fact that JD Vance, along with his Indian-American wife Usha, have three biracial children. 

This from the people who claim the social justice mantle of Martin Luther King Jr. while shunning his dream of a country where citizens are judged on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. Why is it that those most obsessed with finding (and often manufacturing) racism end up being the most racially unhinged? 

If Jong-Fast and MSNBC want to find this apparently fearsome specter of "white children" in America, perhaps they can pay a visit to Kamala Harris' stepchildren.

