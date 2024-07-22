Kamala Harris a 'Bigger Threat' to Down-Ballot Dems Than Biden: NRSC Memo

After Sunday's political chaos surrounding President Joe Biden's decision to bail on his 2024 re-election campaign, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) circulated a memo on Monday — reviewed by Townhall — reiterating the reality that Vice President Kamala Harris is an "even worse candidate" than Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Referring to the VP-turned-presidential candidate as a "San Francisco radical," the NRSC — chaired by Sen. Steve Daines of Montana — notes how "Democrats subverted the democratic process to anoint Kamala Harris with no input from their voters." Indeed, Harris looks likely to be the coronated presidential nominee without ever winning a primary contest decided by her party's voters.

With an eleventh-hour shakeup atop the ballot for Democrats, "Republicans must be ready to shift gears," the memo cautions.

Pointing to the mainstream media's reversion back to glowing coverage of the administration — after briefly pretending to hold Biden's feet to the fire — the NRSC emphasizes the importance of remembering "the only reason Joe Biden held on as long as he did was by aggressively making the case that his Vice President is an even worse candidate than him" and the "only reason Democrats settled on Harris is that it would be politically 'untenable' to skip over her."

In the NRSC's view, Harris taking over for Biden in November "creates a strong down-ballot opportunity for Republicans," key to the GOP's goal of expanding its majority in the House and retaking control of the Senate. The memo notes that it was "difficult to translate" the case against Biden relating to his lack of fitness to hold office "down-ballot." Harris, on the other hand, "owns the Biden Administration's baggage and is an avowed radical."

The NRSC's memo further notes that Harris has been ranked as "the country's most liberal Senator by nonpartisan GovTrack" a leftist bona fide reinforced by the House's radical "Squad" quickly rallying "around their ideological ally Kamala Harris."

In addition, the NRSC highlights Harris' radical positions such as being in favor of eliminating private health insurance and implementing Medicare for All, decriminalizing illegal border crossings and abolishing ICE, killing the Senate's legislative filibuster and passing the Green New Deal, banning fracking, siding with terrorists instead of Israel, and confiscating legally owned firearms through a mandatory buyback program.

As such, the NRSC notes, an "endorsement of Kamala Harris is an endorsement of her extreme agenda" — making her "arguably a bigger threat to Democrats' Senate majority than Joe Biden."

"Candidates should not be shy about aggressively tying their opponents to Kamala Harris' extreme agenda," the NRSC advises Republican U.S. Senate nominees challenging Democrat incumbents whose closeness with Biden — and especially with the new sort-of presumptive nominee Kamala Harris — is a significant vulnerability.

Advertisement

"Kamala Harris is not a good candidate," the memo concludes. "When she ran for President the first time, she dropped out of the race before Iowa and was polling behind Andrew Yang."