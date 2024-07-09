Biden's DNI Confirms Iranian Assets Are Fueling Pro-Hamas Chaos in America

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday that actors tied to Iran's government have been growing "increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts," including but not limited to fomenting pro-Hamas protests in the United States and providing funding for the supposedly spontaneous movement calling for the elimination of Israel and murder of Jews.

Released as "the first of what will be regular updates" regarding "foreign efforts to influence our democratic processes...leading into the Presidential and congressional elections this year," Haines reported that "Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions, as we have seen them do in the past, including in prior election cycles."

Warning that the Iranian regime and its assets "continue to adapt their cyber and influence activities, using social media platforms and issuing threats," Haines said it is "likely they will continue to rely on their intelligence services in these efforts, as well as Iran-based online influencers, to promote their narratives."

Specifically, Haines said that "Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years" in "recent weeks."

"We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters," Haines added.

What is Biden doing to stop the world's leading state sponsor of terror from funding anti-Israel chaos in the U.S.? pic.twitter.com/8MWHtmcgws — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 9, 2024

A member of the Biden administration, Haines of course had to show deference to the pro-Hamas radicals taking to America's streets — some of whom she just confirmed are being prodded and/or funded by the genocidal regime in Tehran.

"I want to be clear that I know Americans who participate in protests are, in good faith, expressing their views on the conflict in Gaza – this intelligence does not indicate otherwise," Haines' statement couched. What part of cheering Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists or calling for the death of innocent Jews is "good faith," exactly?

"Moreover, the freedom to express diverse views, when done peacefully, is essential to our democracy, but it is also important to warn of foreign actors who seek to exploit our debate for their own purposes," Haines continued.

Haines added that "Americans who are being targeted by this Iranian campaign may not be aware that they are interacting with or receiving support from a foreign government" and urged "all Americans to remain vigilant as they engaged online with accounts or actors they do not personally know."

The statement from Haines confirms what was already clear to honest observers of the pro-Hamas chaos that took over city streets and supposedly "elite" campuses. But what is the Biden administration doing to prevent Iran — the leading state sponsor of terrorism — from funding pro-terrorist protests on U.S. soil?

It's bad enough that Biden's weakness has emboldened Iran and its terrorist proxies — including attacks on U.S. troops in the region that have claimed multiple American service members' lives. Allowing Tehran to muck about in the U.S. by stirring up and bankrolling rabidly anti-Israel (and anti-American) agitators is yet another example of Biden's feckless policy toward our foes that amounts to a green light for more foreign interference by those who wish us harm.