White House Goes Dark As Biden Heads to Camp David for a Week of Debate Prep

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 20, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden will remain out of town for an extended stay at Camp David as he and his campaign team work to ready the octogenarian commander-in-chief for next week's debate with former President Donald Trump. 

Already away from Washington at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden will travel to the presidential retreat in Maryland on Thursday evening for a week-long stay at Camp David. A new FAA NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) confirmed the no-fly zone around Camp David until next Thursday, the date of Biden's showdown with Trump on CNN.

Will seven days of preparation — whatever that entails — help Biden ready to face his 2020 opponent? America will find out next Thursday. 

Due to the president's lengthy absence from the White House, however, there won't be normal daily briefings by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. According to Biden's chief spokesperson — who refused to provide details about the preparation — there won't be any briefings while "the president is away."

Biden's extended absence from the White House and subsequent lack of press briefings comes as Israel faces increasing attacks from Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists, Putin and Kim Jong Un pal around, and the Chinese Coast Guard significantly escalates the situation in the South China Sea with attacks on the Philippine military. While those international crises — along with Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine — the border remains in chaos, Americans struggle to make ends meet, and a stream of warnings from government officials about terror threats to the homeland continue. 

And where's Biden? He's at Camp David for a full week of debate prep while the White House avoids answering questions about the above and other crises at what should be usual briefings. 

