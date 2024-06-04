Biden Is Handing a Taxpayer-Funded Military Installation to the Russians

Lawmakers are ringing the alarm on another Biden foreign policy crisis unfolding in Africa that again has the president in a retreat.

The current administration's foreign policy has been a mess from the start. Crises from Biden's deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, executive actions to open the U.S.-Mexico border to illegal aliens from all corners of the globe, and weakness in the face of an increasingly concerning unholy alliance made up of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea have left the U.S. looking weak and off its game on the world stage.

Another less noticed, but still alarming, situation continues to devolve in the West African nation of Niger, where Biden is — despite his tough talk about Putin when discussing Ukraine — staging a U.S. retreat as Russian forces and other American adversaries take control. According to an announcement last month, the Department of Defense will withdraw American forces from Niger by September 15.

The latest developments from this "deteriorating situation" drew the attention of House lawmakers who warn that what's happening in Niger "is impacting thousands of American citizens, servicemembers, and diplomats" whose wellbeing is being jeopardized by the Biden administration's decision to retreat — a move that will create a "void that will be filled by our adversaries and violent extremist organizations."

Expressed in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these justified concerns were raised by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX), Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) who are joined by Reps. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Ben Cline (R-VA), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Dan Meuser (R-PA), John Moolenaar (R-MI), and Austin Scott (R-GA).

CHM @RepMcCaul, Chief Deputy Whip @GReschenthaler, and eight of their House Republican colleagues sent a letter to @SecBlinken and @SecDef on the deteriorating situation in Niger, as the military junta there becomes increasingly friendly with the Putin regime. — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) May 31, 2024

Specifically, because "the junta in Niger has restricted U.S. presence in the country," there is a "lack of safety for Americans, troop resupplies, and diplomatic overflights," lawmakers wrote. What's more, the letter reminds Secretary Austin that he recently confirmed "the Russian military has gained access to Airbase 101 in Niger, where American forces are currently stationed."

Citing other reports, lawmakers say "Russian forces and their paramilitary partners, equipment, and air defense systems have been installed near U.S. forces" after the U.S. invested millions of dollars in training for Niger's military and invested $100 million to construct a military installation at Airbase 201 in 2023. "Undoubtedly, Russian forces and their paramilitary group will occupy this taxpayer-funded base once we fully withdraw from the country," the letter grimly concludes.

"In Niger, President Biden’s weakness has resulted in another chaotic withdrawal to the benefit of Russia, China, and violent extremists aligned with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State," the lawmakers emphasize. "This will certainly be yet another failed chapter of the president’s leadership."

Biden's decision to withdraw from Niger is hardly the first time the president's weakness in the face of the unholy alliance's challenge to American power. As the lawmakers note, there have been 11 embassies and consulates evacuated by the Biden administration since the president's disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.