KJP Thought She Could Take a Victory Lap Over Student Debt 'Relief' at Today's Briefing. She Was Wrong.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre may have thought she could get away with a victory lap for President Biden on Wednesday when she heralded the latest illegal student loan "cancellation" attempt by the Biden administration — a transparent ploy to win the support of young voters ahead of November's election — but her attempts to justify the massive reallocation of debt from those who willfully took out loans to American taxpayers did not go over well.

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre: "Today, we announce that the Biden-Harris Administration canceled student debt for an additional 160,000 people."



Biden didn't "cancel" anything. He just transferred the bill to taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/WOzf54W9tz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2024

No matter how you slice it, President Biden's unconstitutional student loan reallocation is fundamentally unfair — and rather ironically flies in the face of Democrats' obsession with equity. On this point, Jean-Pierre was asked why Americans who didn't have $35,000 in student debt shifted to hardworking taxpayers don't also deserve a check for $35,000 to use as they see fit.

Jean-Pierre's answer was more of a mess than usual. Never mind, apparently, that most Americans are already being crushed through no fault of their own by the painful consequences of Bidenomics.

Q: "Why don't those individuals who didn't receive 35k in debt cancelation deserve a $35K check from other Americans for whatever means they would want to use it?"



KJP: "We're taking about folks who are in debt who are LITERALLY being crushed." pic.twitter.com/TMwjLDMmQE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2024

The unsatisfactory answer from Biden's chief spokeswoman was paired with an equally significant failure to explain what the president's message was to the Americans who didn't go to college or otherwise avoided taking on tens of thousands of dollars in debt.

Spoiler alert: Neither Jean-Pierre have been "clear" about the economic mess created by Biden's failed and failing economic policy.