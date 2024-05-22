KJP Thought She Could Take a Victory Lap Over Student Debt 'Relief' at Today's Briefing. She Was Wrong.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre may have thought she could get away with a victory lap for President Biden on Wednesday when she heralded the latest illegal student loan "cancellation" attempt by the Biden administration — a transparent ploy to win the support of young voters ahead of November's election — but her attempts to justify the massive reallocation of debt from those who willfully took out loans to American taxpayers did not go over well.
Karine Jean-Pierre: "Today, we announce that the Biden-Harris Administration canceled student debt for an additional 160,000 people."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2024
Biden didn't "cancel" anything. He just transferred the bill to taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/WOzf54W9tz
No matter how you slice it, President Biden's unconstitutional student loan reallocation is fundamentally unfair — and rather ironically flies in the face of Democrats' obsession with equity. On this point, Jean-Pierre was asked why Americans who didn't have $35,000 in student debt shifted to hardworking taxpayers don't also deserve a check for $35,000 to use as they see fit.
Jean-Pierre's answer was more of a mess than usual. Never mind, apparently, that most Americans are already being crushed through no fault of their own by the painful consequences of Bidenomics.
Q: "Why don't those individuals who didn't receive 35k in debt cancelation deserve a $35K check from other Americans for whatever means they would want to use it?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2024
KJP: "We're taking about folks who are in debt who are LITERALLY being crushed." pic.twitter.com/TMwjLDMmQE
The unsatisfactory answer from Biden's chief spokeswoman was paired with an equally significant failure to explain what the president's message was to the Americans who didn't go to college or otherwise avoided taking on tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
Spoiler alert: Neither Jean-Pierre have been "clear" about the economic mess created by Biden's failed and failing economic policy.
Reporter: What is the White House's message to those Americans who did not attend college, perhaps because they didn't want to take on debt, that are now helping foot the bill for those who did?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2024
KJP: "Look, this is a president who has been very clear about making sure that he's… pic.twitter.com/MWLo0wHlYE
