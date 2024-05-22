Ted Cruz Didn't Mince Words When Ripping Into Antony Blinken
Jen Psaki's Book Lands Her in More Hot Water
BREAKING: Here's Why RNC HQ Was Placed on Locked Down This Morning
Zelensky's Term Should Have Ended on Monday. Here's Why He's Still in Power.
'Shameful': Three Nations Announce They Are Recognizing a Palestinian State
WaPo Gets a New Headline Suggestion for Story on Florida Meteorologist's Criticism of...
NJ Gym Owner Who Defied State Orders to Close During Pandemic Sees 'Major...
Here's Who Won California's Special Election to Fill McCarthy’s Seat
What Raisi’s Death Means for Iran, the World
Reuters Poll: Biden's Job Approval Falls to Lowest Level Since...
Trump Was Asked About Policies Restricting Birth Control. Here's What He Said.
This Republican Senate Candidate Wants to Codify Roe v. Wade
What an Expert Witness for Trump's Defense Would Have Told Jurors If He...
Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light?
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Admits Release of Gas Reserves Is 'Timed' to Lower Prices Before the Election

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 22, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that the Department of Energy's Office of Petroleum Reserves was selling one million barrels of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve — a total of 42 million gallons of fuel — over the summer months. The decision, according to the Energy Department, is "strategically timed and structured to maximize its impact on gasoline prices, helping to lower prices at the pump as Americans hit the road this summer," conveniently also the months leading up to November's election.

Advertisement

Much like Biden's actions draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) — created to insulate Americans from foreign crises and natural disasters — to its lowest level since the 1980s in an attempt to artificially lower prices, the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR) was created after Hurricane Sandy disrupted supply chains and triggered gas shortages, not to help Democrats lower prices before contentious elections. 

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement accompanying her agency's announcement that the Biden administration "is laser focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season," a claim contradicted by almost every energy policy enacted by the Biden administration. For those keeping track at home, average prices have increased 20 percent since Biden took office according to the latest inflation report.

Reiterating that the emergency reserves of gasoline were being released "strategically" (wink) from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July, Granholm said the Department of Energy is "ensuring sufficient supply flows to the tri-state and northeast at a time hardworking Americans need it the most."

Surely it's just a coincidence that the release of emergency gasoline stockpiles — after Biden administration policies caused gas prices to hit their all-time high in June of 2022 and currently sit higher than they were one year ago — comes just before the final stretch of the 2024 campaign. 

Recommended

Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Further undermining the sincerity of Granholm and the Biden administration's stated commitment to "lowering prices," recall how the Energy secretary responded to questions about how she and Biden would increase oil production to lower costs. "That is hilarious!" she said through laughter at the pain felt by Americans at the pump. Watch:

Tags: OIL AND GAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light? Mia Cathell
What an Expert Witness for Trump's Defense Would Have Told Jurors If He Hadn't Been Muzzled by the Judge Guy Benson
Ted Cruz Didn't Mince Words When Ripping Into Antony Blinken Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Went on Gutfeld! and the Result Was Both Hilarious and Productive Townhall Video
There Is No 'International Law' Ben Shapiro
Scaremongers John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is Oreo About to Be the Next Bud Light? Mia Cathell
Advertisement