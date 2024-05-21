LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America

Voters in Kentucky, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, and California cast ballots in a handful of elections on Tuesday ranging from the top of the ticket to special congressional run-offs to complete the terms of incumbents who resigned.

In addition to the presidential primaries in which President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already clinched presumptive nominee status, voters cast ballots in districts where incumbents face challenges from within their own party, wide-open seats, and the chance to serve out the remainder of the former House Speaker's term.

Polls close from 6:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 p.m. from east to west and, as always, Townhall has live-updating results from our elections partner Decision Desk HQ for all the elections being held on Tuesday.

KENTUCKY - Polls Close at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET

Voters in the Bluegrass State will allocate 53 delegates in the Democrats' presidential primary and 46 delegates in the Republican presidential contest.

In addition to the presidential primaries, there is a primary in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District where incumbent Republican Rep. Hal Rogers faces a challenge from three members of his own party, including Dana Edwards.

GEORGIA - Polls Close at 7:00 p.m. ET

The Peach State's Third Congressional District GOP primary is wide open with incumbent Rep. Drew Ferguson deciding not to seek another term. Trump-endorsed candidate Brian Jack will face off against four other candidates including Mike Dugan and Mike Crain. It's likely that a crowded field will hold candidates below the 50 percent-plus-one threshold to avoid a runoff.

IDAHO - Polls Close at 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. ET

The Republican primary in Idaho's Second Congressional District pitted incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson against multiple challengers, including Scott Cleveland. With a strong fundraising advantage, Simpson — one of a few Republicans to vote in favor of setting up a January 6 committee in the House — hopes to secure renomination.

OREGON - Polls Close at 11:00 p.m. ET

Unlike other states voting on Tuesday, the Beaver State's primaries are conducted by mail — meaning it's unlikely there will be any race calls on Election Day while officials count the mail-in ballots.

The presidential primaries will see 66 delegates allocated from Democrat votes and 31 delegates distributed by Republican voters.

In the Third Congressional District's Democrat primary, retiring Rep. Earl Blumenauer's seat is being pursued by two leading candidates: State Rep. Maxine Dexter and Susheela Jayapal, a former county commissioner endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the cousin of Rep. Pramila Jayalpal (D-WA).

The Democrat primary for the Fifth Congressional District has 2022 nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner facing off against state Rep. Janelle Bynum. McLeod-Skinner narrowly lost the general election to GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer by just two points, but Bynum has a slight fundraising advantage against last cycle's Democrat nominee this time around.

CALIFORNIA - Polls Close at 11:00 p.m. ET

A special general runoff election was held on Tuesday to fill the 20th Congressional District seat left vacant by the resignation of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a contest between Republicans Vince Fong and Mike Boudreaux. The former, a state assemblyman and McCarthy's former district director, has endorsements from his former boss and former President Donald Trump. Tuesday's election will determine who serves out the remainder of the current term but both Fong and Boudreaux will face each other again in November's regular general election to serve a full term beginning in January 2025.