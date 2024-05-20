Don't Back Down
What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want...
US Ambassador Joins UN's 'Remembrance' of the 'Butcher of Tehran'
Two Charts Democrats Don't Want You to See
House Republicans Have a Message for Schumer Regarding His So-Called Border Bill
Fetterman Pushes Back on AOC's Criticism of Him
House Education Committee Releases Update on Its Antisemitism Probe. Harvard Responds.
It's Official: ICC Prosecutor Is Seeking Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas Leader
Trump's Remark During NRA Speech Reignites the Left's Fears That He's a Threat...
Supreme Court Turns Away Challenge on So-Called 'Assault Weapons' Ban
Biden Blasts an 'Extreme' SCOTUS Ruling on Affirmative Action, but There's Just One...
Republican Senators Will Introduce Legislation to Legalize IVF Treatment Nationally
A ‘Trans’ Athlete Won a Girls’ State Title. Here’s How the Crowd Reacted.
Is It Already Too Late for a Biden Comeback?
Tipsheet

Biden Slams 'Outrageous' Case Against Israel After Failing to Deter ICC Action

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 20, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden on Monday released a statement slamming the International Criminal Court for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the effort "outrageous."

Advertisement

"The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," Biden said in the written statement released by the White House. "And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas," the president emphasized. "We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

Biden is right that there are no comparisons to be made between Israel and Hamas. Still, the last line of his statement attempts to paper over the president's decision to demand a ceasefire and then withhold military aid and intelligence from Israel unless the Jewish state allowed Hamas to survive intact in Rafah. 

This is ultimately another embarrassing case in which President Biden and his administration again failed to use America's (previously demonstrated) strength on the world stage to deter action deemed "outrageous" even by Biden. 

The point Biden and the White House keep failing to explain is that there's no legitimate case to be brought against Israel by the International Criminal Court based on the ICC's founding treaty, the Rome Statute. 

Recommended

The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

As Townhall reported earlier this month as the White House faltered in its attempt to explain why the court doesn't have a case and can't bring one, the principle of complementarity at the heart of the Rome Statute means the ICC "is intended to complement, not to replace, national criminal systems; it prosecutes cases only when States do not, are unwilling, or unable to do so genuinely." 

That is, it exists to prosecute crimes where there is not a robust judicial system to ensure accountability. Israel (along with and similar to the U.S.) has an independent judicial system that precludes the ICC from bringing a case. 

Members of Congress slammed the ICC's decision to seek arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, including Senator Lindsey Graham who sounded off in a lengthy post on X. As the South Carolina Republican explained, he was party to discussions between the Biden administration and the ICC about its plans regarding a case against Israel. 

"Instead of the ICC following through with scheduled consultations with Israel, they announced the warrants," Graham said in his post. "I feel that I was lied to and that my colleagues were lied to," he added. "Prosecutor Khan is drunk with self-importance and has done a lot of damage to the peace process and to the ability to find a way forward."

Advertisement

The impact of the court's decision, Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) also warned, "will forever damage the credibility of the ICC."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
A ‘Trans’ Athlete Won a Girls’ State Title. Here’s How the Crowd Reacted. Madeline Leesman
Thank You, Alvin Bragg? Scott Morefield
Biden Blasts an 'Extreme' SCOTUS Ruling on Affirmative Action, but There's Just One Problem Guy Benson
What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want to Shorten His Speeches Matt Vespa
House Republicans Have a Message for Schumer Regarding His So-Called Border Bill Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement