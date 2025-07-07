White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Nukes Lib Media From Orbit on Texas Flood...
Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It Wasn't Good.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There has been much heartburn over Elon Musk starting the ‘America Party,’ which has thus far garnered dismal approval ratings. It caps off at four percent. There’s no way Mr. Musk can manage his companies and run a national political organization at the same time, even if he delegates core duties. It’s not easy, but Republicans could give a lot of juice to that side project if they decide to push for what Charlie Kirk mentioned in his show.  

The Salem radio host revealed that he got some calls before President Trump signed the reconciliation package into law on Independence Day. It was from folks whom he described as being from the ‘ruling class.’ What they told him was a political blunder of epic proportions: they wanted to pressure Trump to push for mass amnesty. 

The reasoning is beyond idiotic: they feel that the mass deportations will cost the Republican Party the midterms, and the base will accept this policy change because it’ll work itself out or something.  

Kirk was speechless. Right now, as he was doing his show, there is a push for mass amnesty happening in the underbelly of DC. That move would cost us the midterms. It’s no secret why the political class wants this—they need their slave labor. Business conservatives are no better than the open border clown within the Democratic Party. There’s no daylight between the business conservative and the progressive white suburbanite or Joe Biden. They all want mass illegal immigration.  

Trump’s bill funds Immigration and Customs Enforcement at steroid levels, completes the wall, and fully funds what we want on border security. Reversing that would be political suicide, and I hope President Trump knows better, and I think he does. Mass deportations are popular. As you can tell, these so-called ruling class Republicans watch the same trash as the far left. We cut taxes, kicked illegals off Medicaid, and funded the immigration enforcement protocols we’ve yearned for since the first Trump presidency. And we must hear about this fifth column nonsense that will undo the second Trump presidency.  

These people need to understand their time is over. The GOP is a multi-racial, middle-class, and working-class party. We don’t want or care about the political class’ pet projects, most of which got torpedoed when USAID folded. 

Keep an eye on this, folks. The slimy agents of DC are at it again. 

 

