Tom Homan Offers Blistering Warning to Muslim Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate: 'Get Out of the Way'

Border Czar Tom Homan just offered a blistering warning to New York City Democrat Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is vowing to block Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) from doing its job. "Get out of the way, we're coming!" Homan threatened, saying that ICE was going to double down, no, "triple down" on the sanctuary cities.

"We don't have that problem like in Florida, where every sheriff in the state is working with us. So where we're going to send our assets, we're going to send them where the problem is: sanctuary cities," Homan said.

Mamdani has criticized recent ICE arrests, including that of city Comptroller candidate Brad Lander, as evidence of a lawless federal force operating within New York City. He has also pledged to bar ICE agents from arresting illegal immigrants in city facilities, schools, and hospitals without judicial warrants.

However, Homan warned that if sanctuary cities like New York block ICE from arresting illegal aliens in jails, then ICE will ramp up enforcement elsewhere, specifically in communities and at workplaces.

"I've said it before, we'll flood the zone of sanctuary cities. If they don't let us arrest the bad guy in the county jail, they're going to arrest them in a community. We're going to arrest them at a work site. So we're going to increase community operation. We're going to increase work site enforcement operation," he said.

Zohran Mamdani has also called for the creation of commissions to enforce sanctuary laws, expand funding for legal aid, and fully support immigrant defense services. He has condemned the Trump administration’s deportation warnings and monitoring efforts as intimidation, stating, “We will not accept this intimidation.”

However, Homan pledged to go after criminals regardless of opposition, saying, “If they won’t help, then step aside—we’re coming to get the job done.”



