Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm
Is This Why Hillary Clinton's Play Is Failing?
Inflation Hits 'Sad Milestone' Under Biden
Buttigieg 'Speechless' Over Airline Industry's Response to New Fee Rules
Erdogan Comes to Hamas' Defense, Says Turkey Has Been Helping Treat Terrorists in...
Slovakia's Prime Minister Has Been Shot
Jimmy Carter's Grandson Provides a Health Update on the Former President
Is...Virginia in Play?
One Country Just Classified Transgender People As ‘Mentally Ill’
Jamaal Bowman Claims AIPAC Has 'Full Control' of Congress
DOT’s New Airline Rule Will Only Undermine Consumer Interests
Report: Biden in Deep, Deep Denial About His Bad Poll Numbers
'Ready to Go': Biden Challenged Trump to a Debate...and Trump Agreed
One Clip From Antony Blinken's Trip to Kyiv Is Not Going Over Too...
Tipsheet

'Get Ready to Rumble': Networks Announce Details for Trump v. Biden Debates

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 15, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo

Following President Joe Biden's agreement to participate in debates against former President Donald Trump ahead of November's election — with more than a few significant caveats — CNN and ABC News confirmed they would host showdowns in June and September, respectively.

Advertisement

"CNN will host an election debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump on June 27, 2024 at 9pm ET from the crucial battleground state of Georgia," announced a press release from the network Wednesday morning.

The debate will be held at CNN's studios in Atlanta where "no audience will be present" and the moderators have yet to be announced by the network. The showdown will air live on CNN's channels, streaming platform, and website. 

The criteria for the debate include being eligible to serve as president under the requirements of Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, having secured a spot on ballots in enough states to reach the 270 electoral college vote threshold to win, and draw at least 15 percent support in four national polls that meet CNN's "standards for reporting."

The network said polls that meet its standards "include those sponsored by: CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, NBC News, the New York Times/Siena College, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College, Quinnipiac University, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post."

Recommended

Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The candidates also confirmed on Wednesday that they had agreed to participate in a debate hosted by ABC News at its studios on September 10, though details on timing and qualification criteria have yet to be released by the network. 

Trump demanded Biden face him in debates for months until the president finally acquiesced, albeit with more than a few "guardrails" demanded by the Biden re-election campaign. 

"Today is a good day for America's voters, now that Joe Biden has finally accepted President Trump's debate challenge," the former president's campaign said in a memo to Biden's re-election team.

"But we believe there should be more than just two opportunities for the American people to hear more from the candidates themselves," Trump's campaign emphasized. "With the soaring inflation of Bidenomics costing America’s hardworking families at the grocery store and at the gas pump, with our border being totally overrun, with chaos at home, chaos across the world, chaos on our college campuses, we should have one debate per month."

Advertisement

The Trump camp's proposal is for additional Trump v. Biden debates in July and August plus a vice presidential debate in addition to the June and September debates already agreed to by the campaigns. "Additional dates will allow voters to have maximum exposure to the records and future visions of each candidate," the memo argued. "We believe the American people deserve more than what the Biden administration has to offer."

Trump sounded off on Truth Social as well, declaring it is his "great honor" to accept the CNN and ABC News debates. In another post Wednesday morning, Trump said he "strongly" recommends "more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds...because he doesn't get them."

"Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!," Trump added. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
Report: Biden in Deep, Deep Denial About His Bad Poll Numbers Guy Benson
Buttigieg 'Speechless' Over Airline Industry's Response to New Fee Rules Leah Barkoukis
Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Argentina's Javier Milei Is Proving the Leftists Wrong With Latest Economic News Matt Vespa
Inflation Hits 'Sad Milestone' Under Biden Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
Advertisement