Macklemore in His New Song Praising Pro-Hamas Students: 'F**k No, I'm Not Voting' for Biden

"Thrift Shop" rapper Macklemore is back (was he gone? who knows) with a new track and music video lauding the pro-terrorist student demonstrations taking place on campuses — but people have noticed a significant problem aside from the lyrics' antisemitic, terrorist glorifying messages.

Titled "Hind's Hall" — a reference to Columbia University's Hamilton Hall which was renamed by pro-terrorist vandals for a child killed in Gaza amid fighting in the wake of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel — Macklemore's track is a cornucopia of intersectionality.

It begins, however, with footage of the pro-Hamas siege on Hamilton Hall and an aerial view of steps defaced with graffiti. Clearly, the agitators responsible for the vandalism did not ace their spelling exam:

That's not all.

Macklemore said all proceeds earned from the song and music video will go to UNRWA, the supposed "aid" organization in Gaza that had its employees caught participating in Hamas terrorists' October 7 assault on Israel that saw more Jews murdered in any single day since the Holocaust.

"What is threatening about divesting and wanting peace?" Macklemore asks in the song, willfully ignoring the chants of pro-terrorist students at Columbia and elsewhere declaring "THE INTIFADA IS HERE" and "FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA" — calls for the murder of Jews and the elimination of Israel.

"Block the barricade until Palestine is free," the song continues, conveniently omitting the reality that all the chaos in Gaza is directly the fault of Hamas and other Iran-backed terrorists' attack that violently shattered peace.

Moving on to leftist refrains about "f**k the police" and a criminal justice system founded on "white supremacy," the white rapper then dives into antisemitic tropes about how "you can pay off Meta" but "you can't pay off me" and whines about "AIPAC" and "CUFI" along with "all the companies" while clips of Starbucks and McDonald's flash on the music video.

The rapper's anti-Israel track is sadly unsurprising. In 2014, he had to "apologize" — quite half-heartedly — for appearing at an event in Seattle wearing, as CNN described, a "hat, big fake nose, black beard, and wig."

Hey antisemite, the color of my pigment is BROWN.



And the only “white supremacist” I see is the POS who dressed up as a racist Jewish caricature while on stage.



PS: Antizionism Is Antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/RHHEd1lNhX — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) May 7, 2024

Macklemore said in his "apology to anybody that I may have offended" that it was merely a "random costume" he donned "so that I could walk around unnoticed and surprise the crowd."

Photos of politicians are also included in the music video, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

"You can ban TikTok, take us out the algorithm," Macklemore's lyrics continue before accusing Israel of murder and stating "we see how you spin it — who gets the right to defend and who gets the right of resistance has always been about dollars and the color of your pigment."

Macklemore also denies that being "anti-Zionist" is "antisemitic" on the track before smearing Israel as an "apartheid" state that relies on an "occupying violent" history in which "the nakba never ended."

Turning to domestic politics, Macklemore raps that "the blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all — and f**k no I'm not voting for you in the fall."

Of course, what Macklemore rapped and the pro-terrorist vandals engaged in unlawful demonstrations is the stuff of Hamas fantasies — free Western people cheering on their barbaric terrorism.