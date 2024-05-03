Another Arab Country Rejects Hosting Hamas Terrorist Leaders

Despite its previous wars and rhetoric against Israel since the Jewish State's founding — don't get us started on Queen Rania — the government of Jordan, though a senior diplomat, entirely rebuffed the suggestion that Hamas leaders could move to the Kingdom from their current home base in Qatar.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, the deputy political chief for Iran-backed Hamas, said in a recent interview that if Qatar decided to boot the terrorist leaders, Hamas would "move to Jordan."

Jordan, however — after its air force joined in the defense of Israel during Iran's unprecedented direct attack on the Jewish State — said that's not an option. And it's not the first time rejecting Hamas attempts to move their "political" (read: terrorist) operation to Jordan after the Kingdom banned Hamas in 1999

Jordanian diplomat Ziad Majali reminded that "Hamas behaves as if there's no state and no authority in Jordan that will decide and determine how to act and how to conduct itself" and made it clear that "Jordan has closed the book on Palestinian cells — and we do not intend to reopen it."

"Any government that provides safe harbor or support to Hamas should face maximum consequences," noted Richard Goldberg, a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). "Jordan rightly rejected Qatar's request to host Hamas in 2012, and it certainly doesn't want any part of this U.S.-designated terror organization today," he added.

Qatar, where Hamas leadership is currently hiding out in swanky digs while its stone-age terrorists wage war on Israel, has failed to get the Iran-backed barbarians to accept repeated ceasefire offers — all while anti-Israel voices seek to wrongly condemn Israel for being unwilling to reach a deal.

As a brief from FDD emphasized this week, Qatar has supported Hamas since its takeover of Gaza 17 years ago and continued to offer the terrorists political assistance and financial support to the tune of "an estimated $1.5 billion" from 2012 to 2021 alone. "Hamas also maintains a political office in Doha, where several of the group's senior leaders live in luxury" and Qatar's state-sponsored Al Jazeera "has justified Palestinian terrorism, spread antisemitism, and demonized Israel with its global reach," FDD's analysis reminded.

Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at FDD, said "Qatar knows that finding Hamas a new home will be a hard sell" and reminded that "even Turkey said no" to Hamas leaders. "This is evidence that many regimes use Gaza as a populist pitch, but when push comes to shove, no one is ready to put their money where their mouth is," he observed. "The only solution for Hamas is to surrender and disband itself."