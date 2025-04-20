Another Major Actor Breaks Hollywood Norms, Shows Support for Trump

Vince Vaughn became the latest Hollywood star to break with the liberal elite and show his support for President Donald Trump. The actor made headlines after attending a Good Friday prayer service with the president, a move that has drawn praise from conservatives. Vaughn’s decision to publicly stand with Trump only adds to the growing list of celebrities who are rejecting the left-wing narrative and embracing conservative values, signaling that the Hollywood left’s grip on the entertainment industry might be loosening.

The White House shared a photo of Vince Vaughn and President Trump on its social media, captioning it “White House Crashers. " This is a playful nod to Vaughn’s role in the 2005 film Wedding Crashers, in which he and co-star Owen Wilson played two Washington, D.C., bachelors who crash weddings to meet women.

President Donald J. Trump & Vince Vaughn in the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mav8cMqirJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

Although Vaughn wasn’t listed on the president’s official schedule, he seemed to make a quick stop to visit Trump after attending the Good Friday prayer service at the United States Capitol. There, he also crossed paths with Rev. Patrick Mahoney, the director of the Christian Defense Coalition.

“I bumped into Vince Vaughn [sic] at our Good Friday service at the United States Capitol… He was here with his family. Such a friendly and warm person,” Mahoney said.

“God bless you. Keep up the good work!”—Vince Vaughn. ￼ I bumped into Vince Vaughan at our Good Friday service at the United States Capiitol. He was here with his family. Such a friendly and warm person. ￼#VinceVaughn #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/7N1iuG1Q6S — Rev. Patrick Mahoney (@revmahoney) April 18, 2025

This isn’t the first time Vaughn has spoken out about his political views. In a 2013 interview with Politico Magazine, the actor identified as a conservative when asked about his political stance.

“I do, yeah,” Vaughn said at the time. “I’m very supportive of Ron Paul, but I’ve always been, you know, more conservative than not. I think that when you get older, you just get less trust in the government running anything. And that you start to realize when you really go back and look at the Constitution and the principles of liberty, the real purpose of government is to protect the individual’s right to sort of think and pursue what they have an interest in.”

The actor spoke with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.