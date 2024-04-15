Your Hard Earned Dollars Shouldn’t Go to Leftist Media Outlets
Remember When Biden Said Trump Brought Us 'Dangerously Close' to a War With Iran?

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 15, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As President Joe Biden's foreign policy continues to be disastrous for America's allies and he thinks saying "Don't" is a coherent and effective strategy — spoiler alert, it's never worked — the world watched over the weekend as Iran launched a direct assault on Israel.

Several hundred drones and missiles were launched toward innocent Israelis, but the IDF's operation "Iron Shield" proved 99 percent effective at neutralizing the airborne weapons before they reached their targets. Despite Israel's success, Iran intended to murder thousands of innocent Israelis, and destroy buildings in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and elsewhere. 

Tehran's decision to — along with its terror proxies in the region — attack Israel with what was supposed to be an overwhelming barrage was a significant escalation that repudiated Biden's unserious warnings that brought the U.S. closer to a broader regional war. 

Yet in 2020, it was the same Joe Biden who attacked then-President Donald Trump — who saw no new wars during his tenure — who supposedly "brought us dangerously close to starting a new war with Iran without any semblance of a plan." In this case of prescient projection, the Biden campaign insisted that the situation "requires a leader who will be ready on day one to pick up the pieces and repair the damage Trump has caused."

The "damage" Trump brought to the Middle East was an outbreak of...peace. The Abraham Accords, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel, and other actions were said by Democrats to be war-sparking actions. But they weren't. Instead, terrorists backed by Iran found themselves forced to panhandle around the Arab world looking for financial support as Iran struggled to deal with crushing punishment from the Trump administration. The strike taking out the IRGC's Soleimani sent Iran and its terror-loving proxies scampering deeper underground. 

Biden, on the other hand, has wrought chaos and new wars. The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was the definition of an operation without any semblance of a plan. Instead of picking up the pieces, Biden shattered America's image on the world stage. Russia invaded Ukraine as Biden also told Putin, "Don't." In recent weeks, Biden's abandonment of Israel in his rhetoric and threats from his administration to end support for our ally emboldened Iran to the point it entirely ignored his warning. 

More than four years after Biden attacked Donald Trump with phony panic, Biden has realized his hyperbolic prediction for his predecessor and brought the U.S. dangerously close to war with Iran. In fact, it's already started. American citizens were among the hostages taken by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists on October 7. American service members have been killed by Iran-backed terrorists at a base in Jordan and suffered injuries in attacks launched by Iran's terrorists across the Middle East.

