Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 08, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Donald Trump's 2024 campaign capitalized on the fanfare surrounding Monday's solar eclipse which will plunge a swath of the U.S. from Texas to Maine into midday darkness — and humorless libs responded as you'd expect.

"The most important moment in human history is taking place in 2024," the video posted to Truth Social late Sunday night says while an image of the sun and eclipse revelers pointing at the sky plays in the background.

Trump's silhouette rises in front of the sun along with the pledge to "save America and make it great again." 

All too predictably, mainstream outlets rife with joyless libs responded by attacking the ad as "bizarre" and saying Trump's was "plunging the US into darkness." In short, the feigned or real obtuseness of their takes betray the fact that there's still nothing Trump could do that wouldn't draw liberals' outrage. 

From TIME's report:

In a new and bizarre campaign ad, Donald Trump’s head takes the place of the moon and blocks out the sun in a nod to Monday’s solar eclipse.

After getting the talking points/marching orders, The Independent joined the pile-on and also used "bizarre" to describe the ad:

On Sunday night, Mr Trump posted a bizarre campaign ad on Truth Social where his own head takes on the role of the moon – blocking out the sun and plunging America into total darkness.

[...]

Some social media users were somewhat baffled by the message in the campaign ad: that Mr Trump will block out the sun and plunge the entire Earth into darkness.

How... lumpish. If a person finds Trump's eclipse video baffling, they probably shouldn't be casting a ballot or making any other decisions that impact others. Such apparent intentional misunderstanding undermines the mainstream media's hair-on-fire coverage of the 45th president and makes their shrill outrage farming easier to ignore. 

