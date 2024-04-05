Why Is the Biden Administration Sending Aid to Hezbollah 'Refugees'?
Kamala Harris Can't Even Get March Madness Right
Why Congress' Only Ukrainian-Born Member Has Switched Course on More Aid
DEVELOPING: Northeast Shaken by Strongest Earthquake Since 1884
IDF Releases the Results of Investigation Into Strike That Killed WCK Aid Workers
Adams Invited Abbott to Spend a Night in Shelter for Illegal Immigrants. Here's...
Biden Announces Nickname He's 'Very Proud of' to Greek American Community
MTA's Demand of NYC Marathon Proved Too Crazy, Even for Dem Governor
Why This 'Trans' Athlete Was Suspended From a Girls' Rowing Team Will Shock...
Dan Goldman Hit With Defamation Lawsuit From Tony Bobulinski
Two El Paso College Students Arrested for Drug Smuggling After Responding to Facebook...
Why Democrats May Be Severely Limiting Their Voter Registration Push This Year
From Beirut to Tel Aviv - Taking the Pulse of a Tense Israel
What Did Antony Blinken Just Say About Israel and Hamas?
Tipsheet

Three Things in the March Jobs Report Biden Won't Talk About

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 05, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in the month of March and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.8 percent. Estimates for the monthly jobs report released Friday morning had called for 200,000 jobs to be added. 

Advertisement

President Biden is sure to take a victory lap on the headline number in March's print of the employment situation, but he — as usual — will gloss over some key data points that tell a different story about the U.S. economy under "Bidenomics."

Where Jobs Were Added

Continuing a trend in recent months, the major sectors with job gains included government — not a sign of real economic growth — and quasi-government jobs in health care. According to BLS, health care accounted for 72,000 jobs while 71,000 jobs were added in government. 

President Joe Biden insists that his "Bidenomics" agenda is working to "build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out," but the numbers don't match his words.

What Kind of Jobs Were Added and Who Got Them

Among them: how many of these added jobs are only part-time positions. As E.J. Antoni of the Heritage Foundation noted, full-time employment in March 2024 is lower than it was in February 2023. 

Recommended

Dan Goldman Hit With Defamation Lawsuit From Tony Bobulinski Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Another notable disparity in the jobs data is the way American vs. foreign-born individuals have weathered the Biden economy. Over the last 12 months, more than 650,000 native-born Americans have lost jobs as their foreign-born counterparts — more than one million of them — got jobs. 

Lagging Participation and Downward Revisions

The labor force participation rate was "little changed" in March at 62.7 percent according to BLS, meaning three years into Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda there are fewer participants now than there were before the COVID-19 pandemic.  

After a majority of monthly jobs reports in 2023 were subsequently revised down — meaning Biden's bragging about massive job gains was premature and inaccurate — the same trend has continued so far in 2024. March's jobs report revised February's number down by 5,000, a development that follows February's report in which the number of jobs added in January was revised down by 124,000 and the December 2023 report was adjusted lower by 43,000 jobs.

Advertisement

"Looking under the hood of today's jobs report shows it isn't the home run that Democrats and the media claim," reacted Alfredo Ortiz, the president and CEO of Job Creators Network. "Approximately, half of all jobs created last month came in unproductive government or quasi-government healthcare sectors," he emphasized. "Full-time jobs continue to decline, while part-time jobs are on the rise. The Main Street labor market is far weaker than the topline numbers or the conditions on Wall Street or K Street suggest," said Ortiz.

Tags: ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Goldman Hit With Defamation Lawsuit From Tony Bobulinski Rebecca Downs
DEVELOPING: Northeast Shaken by Strongest Earthquake Since 1884 Spencer Brown
Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
Why Democrats May Be Severely Limiting Their Voter Registration Push This Year Guy Benson
Adams Invited Abbott to Spend a Night in Shelter for Illegal Immigrants. Here's How the TX Gov Responded. Leah Barkoukis
The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Goldman Hit With Defamation Lawsuit From Tony Bobulinski Rebecca Downs
Advertisement