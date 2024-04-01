Biden Blames Health 'Crisis' for Economic Woes in Mumbling Interview

After telling transgender Americans "I see you" on their day of visibility which fell on Easter this year, President Joe Biden prepared to host children and families at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. But, despite being fresh to a new day and a new week, Biden had some trouble during the now-traditional morning interview with Al Roker on NBC's "Today Show."

"What is so special about this egg roll?" Roker asked the president standing beside caretaker First Lady Jill Biden. "Well, what's so special [unintelligible]..." responded President Biden with a two-part answer, which was not fully transcribable.

Watch for yourself:

WATCH: Joe Biden slurs his words on an 8:14am TV hit. pic.twitter.com/4jEVfYvwnt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 1, 2024

When asked about inflation and Americans' disapproval of his handling of the economy — after the White House failed to make "Build Back Better" and the rebranded "Bidenomics" stick — the president, as usual, looked for a scapegoat. This time: "a consequence of the crisis we had in health," Biden said is to blame for economic woes.

Conveniently, that answer (embedded below) falsely excuses his and Democrats' tax-and-spend agenda that sent inflation soaring to 40-year highs. "We just gotta get people to move again," Biden offered as the solution, whatever that means.

Biden on the economy:



"We're gonna find out that what happened as a consequence of the crisis we had in health is gonna have a lasting effect and we just gotta get people to move again." pic.twitter.com/4HQ0VxZq9Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

Biden's performance during Monday morning's interview could have been expected. At last year's White House Easter Egg Roll, as Katie reported at the time, the president botched what should have been an easy answer to a question about his re-election plans.

When asked by Roker last April whether he'd run for another four years in the White House, Biden said "I’ll either — I’ll either be rollin’ egg or, you know, being the gut — you know, the guy who’s pushing ‘em out!"