Biden Pushes Off Re-Election Announcement...Again

Speaking to the Today Show during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House Monday morning, President Joe Biden yet again pushed off an announcement to run for re-election.

Joe Biden on whether or not he’ll run in 2024:



“Well, I’ll either—I’ll either be rollin’ egg or, you know, being the gut—you know, the guy who’s pushing ‘em out!” pic.twitter.com/lrnRnz6ZAi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 10, 2023

A re-election announcement from Biden was expected in mid-April but reportedly, he could push back the decision until late fall.

"Advisers and close allies of the oldest-ever president told Axios they don’t expect Biden to formally announce his candidacy before this summer — despite their initial suggestions late last year that he would announce soon after the start of 2023," the New York Post reports.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom smells blood in the water and has been aggressively circling. Over the weekend, Newsom speculated about the Republican field and has been on a nationwide tour attempting to discredit governors in red states, fueling rumors he plans to jump into the 2024 presidential race on the Democratic side.





“No, I'm not running. And I know it's the perfunctory question we have to ask any time someone puts out a PAC. I get it...This is a way of amplifying good people all across this country and supporting our president in the process.”@GavinNewsom on his political future. pic.twitter.com/Njlze5bulh — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 9, 2023

.@GavinNewsom to @jrpsaki on a potential DeSantis 2024 presidential campaign: “He's gonna get rolled by Trump. Trump's just gonna roll him. Thumped. Honestly, if I were offering him political advice, I'd tell him to pack up and wait a few years.” pic.twitter.com/8EJ9uZk6Yi — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 9, 2023

A majority of Democrats do not want Biden to run for the White House in 2024.

"According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections," PBS News reports.