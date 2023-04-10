Leftism Is More Important Than Feminism
Tipsheet

Biden Pushes Off Re-Election Announcement...Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 10, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Speaking to the Today Show during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House Monday morning, President Joe Biden yet again pushed off an announcement to run for re-election. 

A re-election announcement from Biden was expected in mid-April but reportedly, he could push back the decision until late fall. 

"Advisers and close allies of the oldest-ever president told Axios they don’t expect Biden to formally announce his candidacy before this summer — despite their initial suggestions late last year that he would announce soon after the start of 2023," the New York Post reports. 

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom smells blood in the water and has been aggressively circling. Over the weekend, Newsom speculated about the Republican field and has been on a nationwide tour attempting to discredit governors in red states, fueling rumors he plans to jump into the 2024 presidential race on the Democratic side. 


A majority of Democrats do not want Biden to run for the White House in 2024. 

"According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections," PBS News reports. 

