Biden Moves Forward With Unhinged Electric Vehicle Mandate
Hunter Biden Bails on Public Hearing He Demanded
Iran's 'Clear and Present Danger' to Americans at Home
Here's How Trump Reacted to Pence's Endorsement Snub
'Political Persecution': Bolsonaro Indicted Over Allegedly Falsifying COVID Vaccine Record
A ‘Trans’ Athlete Sued to Compete Against Females. Here’s What Happened Next.
AOC Won't Even Let Bobulinski Answer Her Direct Question on What Crimes Biden...
Republican Governor to Send National Guard Troops to the Southern Border
Radical Biden Judicial Nominee in Trouble As Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto Publicly Opposed
Judge: About My Decision on the Fani Willis Case…
Christine Blasey Ford Is on a Book Tour. There's No Evidence She Ever...
Bobulinski's Opening Statements for Oversight Committee Interrupted by Ranking Member Rask...
Arizona Senator Announces That She's Planning to Get an Abortion
Relentless Liz Cheney Continues to Pick Fight with Trump
Tipsheet

'TikTok Is Poison': Multimillion-Dollar Ad Campaign Warns Parents of Platform's Danger

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 20, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

A new parental rights group launching Wednesday is hitting its stride straight away with a multi-million dollar ad campaign to warn parents of the dangers posed to their children by TikTok, the Chinese-owned viral video app currently fighting for its life in the United States. 

Advertisement

The American Parents Coalition — or APC — was launched by parental rights advocate Alleigh Marré who will serve as the group's executive director. According to a press release from the nascent organization, APC will work to "put parents back in the driver's seat through public policy efforts, local and community activism" and demand "further transparency from the institutions influencing our children."

Citing threats from government, schools, and doctors, APC says it plans to focus its efforts on "restoring and expanding parental rights across each of these sectors."

"Parents across our country are under siege, constantly at battle with corporate interests, activists, and institutions who wish to usurp our parental authority," Marré said in a statement provided to Townhall. "From family outings to school field trips to doctors' visits, our children are more at risk than ever of being exposed to malicious political agendas and inappropriate situations." 

Recommended

Judge: About My Decision on the Fani Willis Case… Mia Cathell
Advertisement

"For the sake of our children and generations to come, we must return parents to the driver’s seat," Marré urged. "American Parents Coalition will work tirelessly to make this happen."

As its first major action, APC is launching the "TikTok is Poison" campaign with a seven-figure ad buy to raise awareness about the dangers of the app that is "increasingly pervasive" in American life, especially so among children. 

Emphasizing that TikTok "lacks adequate parental controls for minors" and "uses addictive algorithms to elevate dangerous and inappropriate content — all while collecting vast amounts of personal data from its users, including minors," APC is calling on parents to stand up and make their voice heard as Congress considers a bill which would require TikTok's Chinese owners to sell the app to a trusted buyer or face a nationwide ban in the U.S.

Advertisement

"As parents, we would never allow our children to spend time around people who speak positively about suicide or encourage anorexia," Marré said in a statement on APC's "TikTok is Poison" campaign. "Yet these dangerous themes reach millions of impressionable children and teenagers every day on TikTok. Backed by the Chinese Communist Party, TikTok has given America’s youth access to pornography and propaganda right at their fingertips – jeopardizing their sanity and safety with its addictive algorithms," emphasized Marré. "We are calling on all parents to help us stop this digital poison."

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge: About My Decision on the Fani Willis Case… Mia Cathell
Christine Blasey Ford Is on a Book Tour. There's No Evidence She Ever Even Met Brett Kavanaugh. Guy Benson
Senator Kennedy Just Made a Fool Out of Another Biden Nominee Townhall Video
Bobulinski's Opening Statements for Oversight Committee Interrupted by Ranking Member Raskin Rebecca Downs
Radical Biden Judicial Nominee in Trouble As Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto Publicly Opposed Rebecca Downs
Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge: About My Decision on the Fani Willis Case… Mia Cathell
Advertisement