Is the White House Serious With Its New Term for Illegal Aliens?

The White House got caught again this week trying to pull a fast one by rewriting the terminology used around the border crisis created by President Biden, an apparent attempt to shed the vast and significantly negative connotations around the record-setting influx of illegal immigrants who have answered the invitation issued by Biden's policies.

Advertisement

According to a White House "fact sheet" released on Thursday about the quickly vanquished bipartisan border "security" legislation, the "bill also includes $1.4 billion for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers, and would expedite work permits for people who are in the country and qualify."

"Newcomers," huh?

Joe Biden is now calling illegal aliens “newcomers.”



This is ABSURD.



He has no interest in putting an end to this invasion.



He just wants to use more of your tax dollars to aid and abet it. pic.twitter.com/cCsdusMDLr — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 29, 2024

The White House of course is referring to illegal aliens who unlawfully enter the United States and either surrender to border agents to claim asylum, then get released into the U.S. for years until their initial court date — as many as 10,000 per day in recent months — or slip through the porous border and disappear into America's interior with unknown intentions. Now, these lawbreaking aliens are merely "newcomers" in our neighborhoods if the White House has its way.

This new term is a significant jump for Democrats who have long discarded the accurate terms "illegal immigrant" or "illegal alien" to describe individuals who are illegally inside the United States. In the past, "undocumented" has been Democrats' preferred sanitized term. But now, Biden's White House is pushing for even more of an erasure of truth and reality by simply calling illegal aliens "newcomers."

In much the same way President Biden and his administration abandoned the "Build Back Better" tagline and began trying to use "Bidenomics" before also abandoning the ineffective vehicle to mobilize support for Biden's economic policy, the White House is again trying to rewrite the lexicon in a way to shed negative connotations and change public opinion in Biden's favor.

Since Biden took office — and especially in recent days — the tragic consequences of President Biden's border crisis have become even more apparent with assaults and shootings of police officers at the hands of illegal immigrants in New York and Washington, D.C. in addition to the preventable slaying of Laken Riley in Georgia, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Advertisement

It's not a question of if, but when mainstream media outlets take their cue — as loyally as ever — from the Biden White House and begin referring to illegal aliens as "newcomers" too. Many of these same outlets likely to help Biden paper over the disastrous effects of his border policies still haven't been able to bring themselves to refer to Riley's alleged killer as anything but an "Athens man" nor admit that the tragic case shines a spotlight on the consequences of Biden's border crisis.