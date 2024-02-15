House Intel Chairman Faces Inquiry for Ominous Security Warning

There's new fallout from this week's vague and ominous national security warning from House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) that subsequently saw Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) rush to reassure Americans there was no need for "public alarm" and turned out to be, as Vespa reported, Russia's apparent ability to use a nuke to neutralize American satellites in orbit.

On Thursday, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), fired off a letter to Speaker Johnson accusing Turner of "reckless disregard" and requesting an inquiry into "any impact" the intel committee chairman's national security warning had on U.S. policy.

"[T]he Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence revealed to the American people an imminent and perhaps existential threat to the United States of America," Ogles said of Turner's action that set off a firestorm of concern and questions on Wednesday.

"This revelation by the Chairman was done with a reckless disregard of the implications and consequences said information would have on geopolitics, domestic and foreign markets, or the well-being and psyche of the American people," Ogles' letter continued. "In hindsight, it has become clear that the intent was not to ensure the safety of our homeland and the American people, but rather to ensure additional funding for Ukraine and passage of an unreformed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). This act constituted poor judgement at a minimum and a complete breach of trust influenced by the pursuit of a political agenda at a maximum," emphasized Ogles.

As a consequence, Ogles said it was "with great reticence" that he decided to "formally request an inquiry as to any impact the Chairman's statements may have had on U.S. foreign and domestic policy. Furthermore, as the Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence is solely appointed by the Speaker and under your direct purview, should the Chairman retain his post, you have a duty and an obligation to reassure this body (Congress) and the American people that the processes of the Intelligence Committee have not been corrupted by the very institutions they are charged with monitoring," Ogles wrote to Johnson.

"Congress has a Constitutional obligation to conduct oversight, enshrined by the Founders of our nation," Ogles concluded. "Now is the time to act."