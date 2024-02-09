White House Goes Ballistic Over Special Counsel Exposing Biden's Decline
Tipsheet

'Huge Recruiting Coup': Larry Hogan Announces U.S. Senate Bid

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 09, 2024 12:45 PM

Maryland's former Republican Governor Larry Hogan — who some had thought might pursue a third-party bid for president of the United States in 2024 — is instead wisely putting his name on the ballot for U.S. Senate this November. 

Confirming the news on Friday — the deadline for candidates to file — Politico noted that Hogan's entry "is a huge recruiting coup for Republicans" in the race to replace retiring U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat. 

"Today, Washington is completely broken," Hogan said in a video announcement posted to X on Friday. "You know me. For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state," the two-term governor reminded Maryland voters. "We overcame unprecedented challenges, cut taxes eight years in a row, balanced the budget, and created a record surplus. And we did it all by finding common ground for the common good."

Saying that he's "completely fed up with politics as usual," Hogan said "politicians in Washington seem to be more interested in arguing than in actually getting anything done for the people they represent. Enough is enough."

Highlighting his measured arguments and frequent bipartisan work to find common ground on which to build successful policy, Hogan quipped that he does not "come from the performative art school of politics" but "from the get to work and get things done school."

Painting the 2024 Senate race in Maryland as not "just your typical fight," Hogan said November will bring "a fight for Maryland and America's future — and that is a fight worth fighting."

Hogan holds the notable status of being only the second Republican ever re-elected as governor of his state, a job he ended with 77 percent of Marylanders approving of the job he did. That means Democrats will likely have to spend heavily in Maryland, and could very well mean a loss of the seat for Senate Dems. 

That prospect already has current Senate Republicans, such as Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, looking forward to the potential pickup for the GOP:

