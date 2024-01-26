Why Biden Is 'Dead Wrong' to Halt Natural Gas Exports

Following previously covered reports that President Biden, via his Department of Energy, was getting ready to pause approval for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals, the Biden administration pulled the trigger and made the delay official in order to "expand" reviews of such projects in a politically convenient move that prevents Biden having to make a decision that could anger young Democrat voters as faces re-election in November.

Now, the delay that could stretch on for as many as 15 months, is earning Biden a new round of criticism for what is only his most recent action that hurts American energy.

"The Biden administration’s decision to halt American LNG export approvals is nonsensical," observed American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) CEO Anne Bradbury. "It simultaneously harms the U.S. economy, threatens the security of our allies around the world, and stymies global emissions reduction goals," she explained.

Indeed. As much as Biden and his advisors might think they can earn a proverbial gold star from climate alarmists for gutting American energy production, all that does is cause other nations to ramp up their less regulated, less safe, and less clean energy production. The net effect of the Biden administration's supposedly climate crisis-fixing actions like this one is actually worse for the planet based on Biden's own criteria.

Plus, the other leading LNG exporters are... not exactly the countries the U.S. wants to see make significant financial gains as a result of Biden's latest energy policy:

Hmm this will surely be a big benefit to other LNG exporters.



Hopefully they’re chill countries who aren’t invading their neighbors or housing Hamas leadership https://t.co/nwDZl4Mqev pic.twitter.com/QEEyEv0BEI — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 26, 2024

"Our allies around the world are relying on the benefits of clean, reliable, and affordable American LNG and are keenly aware of the risks of relying on our adversaries for energy," Bradbury also warned. "Rather than unilaterally halting new US LNG export approvals, the administration should work with industry to grow the global use of US LNG to make America stronger and the world safer."

Will Hild, the executive director of Consumers' Research, emphasized in a post on X that Biden's "move will likely destabilize global energy markets *and* put thousands of good-paying American jobs at risk."

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill also blasted the Biden administration's decision:

My statement with RSC Chairman @repkevinhern on President Biden's decision to HALT U.S. LNG Exports👇 pic.twitter.com/ncEfHbmftC — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) January 26, 2024

The latest anti-American energy policy from the Biden administration didn't take long to become a 2024 down-ballot campaign issue, either.

America and PA lead the world in Liquified Natural Gas, creating jobs for our people & allies for our country.



Joe Biden is dead wrong on #LNG. Why is Bob Casey standing with him on this? https://t.co/hMkSAfw4kZ — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) January 26, 2024

Will Biden's decision to throw a bone to climate alarmists shore up his support among young Democrats? Time will tell. But while climate groups and many Democrats celebrate Biden's decision, all they've done is force more bad policies that will ultimately result in more of the emissions they claim pose an existential threat to humankind.