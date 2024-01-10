'Parade of Horribles': Menendez Says His Corruption Charges Threatens Everyone in the Sena...
Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 10, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As the House Oversight Committee began its markup to consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena, who should show up in the hearing room but the First Kid himself. 

The latest stunt from the president's son comes after he refused to comply with a subpoena to sit for a deposition. Rather than following the law and appearing before Oversight as required in December, Hunter Biden held a press conference outside the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol and created new headaches for the Biden administration. 

Now, by showing up to the hearing at which the Oversight Committee will debate holding him in contempt of Congress, he's again seeking to thumb his nose at the rule of law.

Here's the view from Oversight Committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as Hunter walked into the hearing room:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) addressed the surprise appearance at the hearing by calling out Hunter for being "too afraid to show up for a deposition" and instead "spitting in our face" by showing up on the Hill "for a political stunt...just a game that you are playing with the American people."

"I believe that Hunter Biden should be held completely in contempt," Mace continued. "What are you afraid of," she questioned. "You have no balls."

Key Takeaways From Fauci's Closed-Door Testimony Leah Barkoukis
"I think he should be hauled off to jail right now," she said before calling Hunter "the epitome of white privilege" and reminding him that when "you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes." 


The hearing continued after some lively back-and-forth between GOP and Democrat members, but then Hunter apparently decided that his stunt had run its course or that he couldn't take the heat and swiftly departed the hearing room just as Rep. Greene was about to speak. "Apparently, you're afraid of my words," she quipped as Hunter walked out. 

"It's clear and obvious for everyone watching this hearing today that Hunter Biden is terrified of strong, conservative, Republican women because he can't even face my words," Greene added. "What a coward."

This is a developing story and may be updated. 


