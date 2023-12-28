Iran and Hamas' Reasoning for the October 7 Attacks Devolves Into an Insane...
Tipsheet

A Year in Review: KJP's Most Embarrassing Takes

Spencer Brown
December 28, 2023
Townhall

While Karine Jean-Pierre assumed the role of White House Press Secretary last May, 2023 marked her first full year as Biden's chief spokesperson and hoo, boy was it a year of gaffes, ignoring inconvenient facts, storming out of the briefing room, and refusing to answer questions. 

From Biden's classified document scandal to the Chinese spy balloon affair, denial of a border or inflation crisis, and plenty of "I'm just not going to go there" non-answers, 2023 was a tour de force in obfuscation and opaqueness.

Before the leftist trolls have a chance to get triggered: No, this doesn't have anything with Jean-Pierre being a woman, black, or "queer" as she identified herself from the podium this year. It's about her being unable or unwilling to be honest with the American people or to acknowledge reality. 

In chronological order beginning in January, here are KJP's most laughable and inexplicable takes from 2023.

Biden is super healthy — just look at him and behold his fitness!

The White House is so committed to transparency that we hid the existence of improperly held classified documents from the American people until after the midterms.

I don't know what's going on — nobody tells me anything.

The president takes classified documents super seriously and no, I can't offer any examples to prove it.

Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar are brilliant individuals who deserve access to sensitive information on the Intelligence Committee. 

Biden is speaking directly to the American people in the form of written statements drafted by someone else. 

Have a cookie and please don't ask me tough questions today.

Biden waited to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon until after it traversed the entire continental U.S. because he's super decisive. 

Stop moving your eyebrows!

January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

Biden's FAA nominee — who can't explain how an airplane stays in the air or the safety rules involved in flying — is experienced and very qualified for the job. 

COVID is still here, people!

The border is fine and illegal immigrant crossings are down.

We can't have a border wall because it'll blow over in the wind.

The pandemic isn't over!

We can't let our kids keep dying and that's why we need to make it legal to kill babies. 

We take the Hatch Act so seriously that I violated it. 

Oh, you noticed we changed our narrative about Hunter Biden? Well, nothing has changed. Also, how dare you notice!

Stop reporting that the cocaine found might belong to the Biden family — and no, I'm not going to deny that the cocaine belonged to the Biden family. 

We've been colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans and we're not going to stop. 

Yes, we're dealing with more illegal immigrants but it's not our fault that the system is broken.

Get your COVID boosters or die!

Yes, Biden wandered out of a ceremony before it was over — on purpose and just as we planned! 

Yes, I'll take your question — actually, no I won't!

How dare you mistake President Biden's inability to make it through a public speech for what is just him speaking from his heart?!

Polls? What polls? Polls are polls. That's the way polls are!

I know what Biden said but I'm not going to tell you whether what he said was true.

Our real concern about rising antisemitism is actually Islamophobia. 

Inflation doesn't matter because we're still not out of the pandemic!

The president takes the border very seriously, guys.




