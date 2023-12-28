A Year in Review: KJP's Most Embarrassing Takes

While Karine Jean-Pierre assumed the role of White House Press Secretary last May, 2023 marked her first full year as Biden's chief spokesperson and hoo, boy was it a year of gaffes, ignoring inconvenient facts, storming out of the briefing room, and refusing to answer questions.

From Biden's classified document scandal to the Chinese spy balloon affair, denial of a border or inflation crisis, and plenty of "I'm just not going to go there" non-answers, 2023 was a tour de force in obfuscation and opaqueness.

Before the leftist trolls have a chance to get triggered: No, this doesn't have anything with Jean-Pierre being a woman, black, or "queer" as she identified herself from the podium this year. It's about her being unable or unwilling to be honest with the American people or to acknowledge reality.

In chronological order beginning in January, here are KJP's most laughable and inexplicable takes from 2023.

Biden is super healthy — just look at him and behold his fitness!

KJP: Biden's physical will be released "in the next, probably, couple of months..."



"The President is in good health. He's very active. You see it yourself with your own eyes..." pic.twitter.com/G5IXgxhDvi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2023

The White House is so committed to transparency that we hid the existence of improperly held classified documents from the American people until after the midterms.

REPORTER: "President Biden campaigned on a promise to stay true to the spirit of transparency. How is it possible that the White House did not reveal the presence of these documents prior to the election?"



KJP: "We released information that was very transparent." pic.twitter.com/MOEoRKJTzA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

I don't know what's going on — nobody tells me anything.

REPORTER: "Did you know?"



KJP: "No I did not know!"



REPORTER: "When did you learn about the documents found at the Penn Center...?"



KJP: "When your team was doing a story on it." pic.twitter.com/v2T7mAUR51 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2023

The president takes classified documents super seriously and no, I can't offer any examples to prove it.

.@PhilipWegmann: "When you and the White House and the president all say that the president takes these classified documents very seriously...What would you point us to demonstrate that seriousness?"



KJP: "..."



"You can't demonstrate how he takes it seriously?" pic.twitter.com/zfFo2Qw5JS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 23, 2023

Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar are brilliant individuals who deserve access to sensitive information on the Intelligence Committee.

KJP: "Representatives Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar are expertise and bring a lot to the table when it comes to foreign policy and national security...those congressional members bring a lot of expertise to that [intelligence] committee." pic.twitter.com/zAyVrQBGPl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 25, 2023

Biden is speaking directly to the American people in the form of written statements drafted by someone else.

DOOCY: "Why doesn't [Biden] want to speak directly to the American people now that some big cities are racing, potentially this weekend, for riots?"



KJP: "So, he put out a statement yesterday..." pic.twitter.com/pStXrT8F5E — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2023

Have a cookie and please don't ask me tough questions today.

KJP delivers Valentine's Day cookies to the press.



"Do you want to be my Valentine? I don't know about that..." pic.twitter.com/2GJWRYxn8v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2023

Biden waited to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon until after it traversed the entire continental U.S. because he's super decisive.

KJP: Biden's response to the Chinese spy balloon was "decisive." pic.twitter.com/GDTtWUfDPI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

Stop moving your eyebrows!

Karine Jean-Pierre REALLY doesn't want to answer this question... pic.twitter.com/V5MpV216eQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2023

January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

Karine Jean-Pierre responds to Fox News's Tucker Carlson reporting on and revealing new footage from the Capitol riot on January 6:



"The president has been very clear. January 6 was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." pic.twitter.com/5GhXMs8qQB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2023

Biden's FAA nominee — who can't explain how an airplane stays in the air or the safety rules involved in flying — is experienced and very qualified for the job.

KJP: "Phil Washington...has the qualifications and experience" to lead the FAA. pic.twitter.com/0m45rglZYm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2023

COVID is still here, people!

KJP: "Long COVID continues. COVID is still with us." pic.twitter.com/GzXO0xjXUG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

The border is fine and illegal immigrant crossings are down.

We can't have a border wall because it'll blow over in the wind.

KJP calls a border wall "ineffective" and says it "can't even withstand heavy winds." pic.twitter.com/qM15U9pgov — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2023

The pandemic isn't over!

We can't let our kids keep dying and that's why we need to make it legal to kill babies.

KJP: "We can't continue to see our kids in communities being killed. We talk about Roe v. Wade, and really making that the law of the land."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/mtM9g2yuq7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2023

We take the Hatch Act so seriously that I violated it.

REPORTER: "Your use of 'MAGA Republicans' violated the Hatch Act..."



KJP: "We do everything that we can to uphold...the Hatch Act..." pic.twitter.com/MO25vx6qCD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

Oh, you noticed we changed our narrative about Hunter Biden? Well, nothing has changed. Also, how dare you notice!

Karine Jean-Pierre just spent two entire minutes lashing out at reporters for asking about Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/ucRrkKwE8f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2023

Stop reporting that the cocaine found might belong to the Biden family — and no, I'm not going to deny that the cocaine belonged to the Biden family.

KJP says that "irresponsible reporting" is alleging that the cocaine found in the White House might have belonged to the Biden family.



She then goes on to call a journalist in the briefing room "irresponsible" for asking the White House to unequivocally say that the drugs do not… pic.twitter.com/jDesTsGfx3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023

We've been colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans and we're not going to stop.

"How much is the White House now working with social media companies [on censorship]?"



KJP: "We have promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security...That continues to be the case. That has not changed." pic.twitter.com/4LtScBztk3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2023

Yes, we're dealing with more illegal immigrants but it's not our fault that the system is broken.

REPORTER: "The ACLU has said that, under President Biden, a larger percentage of ICE detainees are in these privately run facilities than compared to the Trump administration...How is that possible?!"



KJP: "This is a broken system." pic.twitter.com/lDfn6ggGjP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

Get your COVID boosters or die!

KJP: "We will encourage all Americans to get updated COVID vaccines...Vaccination...remains the safest protection for avoiding hospitalization, long-term health outcomes, and death!" pic.twitter.com/tjEzabPzHs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2023

Yes, Biden wandered out of a ceremony before it was over — on purpose and just as we planned!

Karine Jean-Pierre doubles down on Biden's strange exit from the Medal of Honor ceremony yesterday:



"That was done on purpose. That was done very purposefully." pic.twitter.com/HBBtW2BkZS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2023

Yes, I'll take your question — actually, no I won't!

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy after calling on him.



She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

How dare you mistake President Biden's inability to make it through a public speech for what is just him speaking from his heart?!

KJP: Joe Biden was “speaking from his heart” when he forgot that he had just told the story he was telling. pic.twitter.com/cC5xkPGq0P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2023

Polls? What polls? Polls are polls. That's the way polls are!

REPORTER: "37% approve [of Biden's handling of the economy]."



KJP: "Polls are polls. They're going to be all over the place! They don't tell the whole story, actually, and that is just the way a poll is!" pic.twitter.com/kni98geI1K — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2023

I know what Biden said but I'm not going to tell you whether what he said was true.

Reporters are FED UP with KJP! pic.twitter.com/vkJPQnLQeq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2023

Our real concern about rising antisemitism is actually Islamophobia.

When asked about anti-Semitism, KJP laments Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/Mp2PKNtyZS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 23, 2023

Inflation doesn't matter because we're still not out of the pandemic!

KJP: High prices aren’t worth worrying about because we’re still getting over the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Mn4znuw9uL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2023

The president takes the border very seriously, guys.

REPORTER: "There's been criticism from the left and the right that the White House could have gotten involved in...border security...sooner."



KJP: "The president has taken this very seriously..." pic.twitter.com/CkGvMTj8mk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2023











