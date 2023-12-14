So, That's What a San Francisco Democrat Thinks Is Causing the City’s Homeless...
Why House Republicans Are Now in the 'Strongest Position' to Hold Biden Accountable

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 14, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

After months of investigations, depositions, and public hearings from the House's Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees, the lower chamber voted to launch an official impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Joe Biden on Wednesday evening. 

Calling the vote "a critical step," House GOP leaders including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), noted that, as "President Biden continues to stonewall lawful congressional subpoenas," the formal inquiry puts Republicans "in the strongest position to enforce these subpoenas in court."

“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome," the House GOP leaders emphasized. "But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore."

Recapping the findings from investigations so far, the Republican lawmakers noted their probes have produced "witness testimony and bank records showing millions of dollars flowing to the Biden family from foreign adversaries" while "[w]itnesses have testified about the President's numerous interactions with his family's foreign clients," information that came to light as the White House "repeatedly misled the public, shifted the goalposts, and stonewalled our investigation."

"We will continue to follow the facts where they lead," the House Republican leaders pledged. "The American people deserve answers. This impeachment inquiry will help us find them."

"Evidence uncovered reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name," reiterated Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). 

"Joe Biden is ‘the brand’ that allowed the Bidens to rake in millions from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. Joe Biden has tarnished his positions of public trust by allowing his family to put his power, protection, and influence up for sale," added Comer. "Joe Biden spoke, dined, met, and had coffee with his family’s foreign associates as they were funneling millions to the Bidens — this public corruption cannot be tolerated." 

Now that the House approved the impeachment inquiry, Comer said House investigators have "better legal standing to fight the White House’s obstruction" and pledged the inquiry "will continue to follow the facts and hold President Biden accountable for his lies, corruption, and obstruction."

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel applauded Republicans in the House and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) "for formalizing the impeachment inquiry to help ensure accountability and deliver transparency for the American people" after their work turned up "credible evidence that Joe Biden knew about and benefitted from his family's corrupt influence peddling schemes."

