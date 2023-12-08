Here's the List of Things Hunter Biden Bought Instead of Paying Taxes
Lawmakers Take Action After Appalling Testimony From Elite University Presidents on Antisemitism

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 08, 2023 11:30 AM
Following galling testimony from the presidents of a handful of America's supposedly elite institutions of "higher" learning this week, Chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee Virginia Foxx (R-NC) announced the launch of a "formal investigation into the learning environments at Harvard, UPenn, and MIT and their policies and disciplinary procedures."

"The testimony we received earlier this week from Presidents Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth about the responses of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT to the rampant antisemitism displayed on their campuses by students and faculty was absolutely unacceptable," said Foxx in a statement. 

"Committee members have deep concerns with their leadership and their failure to take steps to provide Jewish students the safe learning environment they are due under law," Foxx said of the alarming testimony given by school presidents.

According to Foxx, her committee's investigation will include "substantial document requests" and she warned the universities that she would "not hesitate to utilize compulsory measures including subpoenas if a full response is not immediately forthcoming." 

"The disgusting targeting and harassment of Jewish students is not limited to these institutions, and other universities should expect investigations as well," Foxx advised. "Their litany of similar failures has not gone unnoticed."

