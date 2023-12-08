Do the Democrats Have a Death Wish?
Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives
The Bubbling Cesspool of Feces That Is the Ivy Leagues
Radical Islamic Terrorists Have Found Allies...in the Buffalo Bills?
There Was a Big Problem With CNN's Announcement of a Debate at Saint...
Lawmakers Take Action After Appalling Testimony From Elite University Presidents on Antise...
'I'm Sorry': Harvard President Issues Apology Amid Outrage Over Congressional Testimony
White House Responds to CAIR Director's 'Shocking' Oct. 7 Comments
Texas AG Will Sue Doctor Who Performs Second-Trimester Abortion
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Subpoenas DHS Secretary Mayorkas After 'Woefully Inade...
11-Year-Old Girl Assigned to Sleep With 'Trans' Student on School Trip, Parents Say
Residents in These Republican-Led States Have More Money for Christmas Shopping Despite Bi...
Mattel Made a Big Mistake When Rolling Out Its New Cherokee Barbie
Can the Taxpayer-Bloated, Snarling, Woke Beast of Higher Ed Beast Still Be Saved?
Tipsheet

Arizona's Dem Governor Begs Biden for Border Help As Her State Is Overrun

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 08, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

Arizona's Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday making an "urgent request regarding our southern border" amid a surge of illegal immigrants that has completely overwhelmed border agents as the area becomes overrun and portions of a border wall have been breached. 

Advertisement

Saying she has "deep concern," Governor Hobbs lamented that "[f]or far too long, Arizona has continued to bear the burder of federal inaction in managing our southern border" and warned things have devolved into an "unmitigated humanitarian crisis" following the Biden administration's decision to close the Lukeville Port of Entry. That closure, however, did not do anything to stop the slow of illegal immigrants.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Had a Very Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director Christopher Wray Townhall Video
Advertisement

"Our ports of entry are essential to our state and our country's economy, and it is vital that they be properly staffed and resourced to continue to fuel economic growth in the state," Hobbs explained in her letter to Biden. 

More on Hobbs' request from her letter:

Of the approximately 2,500 National Guard members currently on federal active duty orders on the southern border, 243 are already in the Tucson Sector and can be reassigned to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry. I request that you do so immediately. Further, to the extent it is necessary, I am requested that additional National Guard members currently on federal active duty orders be reassigned to Arizona to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry. With this additional manpower, I am confident you will have the resources necessary to continue trade and tourism through the port while keeping Arizona communities safe.

In addition to her request for more manpower, Hobbs asked Biden to reimburse her state for the $512,529,333 she said her state has spent "on border operations including migrant transportation, drug interdiction, and law enforcement" as a result of "the federal government's failure to secure our border."

Advertisement

The border crisis, of course, was not caused just by the closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry — it was caused by the Biden administration's flawed immigration policies that caused disastrous and deadly results that have even Democrat governors seeking help from the man responsible for their border woes. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Had a Very Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director Christopher Wray Townhall Video
There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Katie Pavlich
Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives Matt Vespa
Radical Islamic Terrorists Have Found Allies...in the Buffalo Bills? Matt Vespa
There Was a Big Problem With CNN's Announcement of a Debate at Saint Anselm College Spencer Brown
Mattel Made a Big Mistake When Rolling Out Its New Cherokee Barbie Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy Had a Very Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director Christopher Wray Townhall Video
Advertisement