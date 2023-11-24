On Thanksgiving Weekend, Americans Encouraged to Watch The Story of Clarence Thomas
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Should Have Checked the Background of Her Thanksgiving Photo

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 24, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

As many politicians do in their often-failed attempts to be relatable, Vice President Kamala Harris posted a message and photo on X, formerly Twitter, to wish Americans a "happy Thanksgiving."

And while she may have thought a photo of her oddly cradling Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's head would be endearing (it's better than some politicians' attempts at portraying an everyman image online), she apparently failed to notice what was visible behind the second couple — or more likely just doesn't care. 

Yep, beyond the foreground which raises the question of whether the VP is about to shove her husband's face into a croc of food, there's a gas stove. You know, the sort of thing that Democrats have told Americans they can't have because of the "climate crisis" or "clean energy transition" or whatever.

According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. back in January, gas stoves are "a hidden hazard," though VP Harris doesn't seem to really be hiding her gas range. "Any option is on the table," Trumka said of how the Biden administration viewed the apparent threat lurking in American kitchens. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned," he threatened. 

Like many other issues, it appears the Biden administration is quite hypocritical when it comes to gas stoves. "Fire cooking for me but not for thee," essentially. The VP's beaming smile could suggest that gas stoves are not the dangerous hazard the Biden-Harris administration — along with Democrat leaders at the state and local level — have made them out to be. Unless, of course, Biden is trying to get her off the 2024 ticket in a drastic way... but I digress.

Yet again, the Biden administration — as with most edicts related to its forced energy transition — is happy to continue living as they please after telling Americans they must change their lives, homes, and routines in order to address the supposedly "existential" climate crisis. Just like Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm couldn't accomplish her summer electric vehicle road trip without the assistance of gasoline-powered cars (which came to a head when the police were called), Harris apparently couldn't get through Thanksgiving without the help of a gas stove. 

